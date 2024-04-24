Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Retains Hayden IR to Provide Investor Relations Services

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation and threat detection tools, today announced it retained Hayden IR, LLC (Hayden IR) to provide investor relations and shareholder communication services.

Brett Maas, Managing Partner at Hayden IR commented, "We are excited to be working with Tego Cyber. Tego has unique and proprietary technology, a compelling value proposition and an impressive management team. With a contracted monthly recurring revenue (MRR) model and a large addressable market, Tego has a notable revenue pipeline that could ramp up quickly. We look forward to introducing the potential catalysts within their story to our extensive network of investment professionals."

Robert Mikkleson, CEO and CFO of Tego Cyber Inc. "We are excited to be working with Hayden IR to further develop our shareholder communications and market awareness strategy. Just as we are committed to providing substantial value through our product offerings, we are committed to keeping our current shareholders and the broader market well informed as we work to execute on our business plan and unlock shareholder value. We are confident that Hayden IR is the right choice given the firm's decades of experience."

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a capital markets communications consulting firm that provides proactive high-touch services to pre-IPO, emerging growth and well-established publicly traded companies on North American and global exchanges. Our senior consultants work hands-on with our clients on a day-to-day basis, leveraging their decades of experience to provide best-in-class investor relations counsel and services. Our goal is to develop and execute thoughtfully designed programs for recruiting and retaining institutional buy-side, family office and retail investors. We work closely with sell-side analysts across all industries and strategically introduce appropriate investment banks and create other programs to support capital-raising needs. For more information on Hayden IR, visit https://haydenir.com/

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

Tel: 480-861-2425

Email: Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com