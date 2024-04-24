OBM International: OBMI Announces New Office in London

Luxury Hospitality Design Firm Launches Office in London as Part of Strategic Expansion

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Luxury hospitality design firm OBMI announces a new office in London, the city of creativity and innovation, as part of its strategic expansion.

OBMI Luxury Hospitality Design Firm Announces London Office in Chancery House

Since its founding in 1936, OBMI has established a reputation as a leading international design firm specializing in master planning, architecture, and interior design. Proudly serving its visionary clientele across private and commercial sectors, OBMI has designed storied destinations in over 110 countries and territories. The firm's longevity is rooted in its commitment to delivering high design standards significant to place and purpose.

With the debut of OBMI's London studio, the firm expands its international footprint to nine offices across four continents. The London office represents a renewed commitment to European hospitality development and a platform to better serve clients and collaborators throughout the region in architecture and interior design. Dedicated to delivering global expertise with local sensitivity, OBMI will leverage London's immense pool of creative and technical talent to continue its tradition of achieving long-term value for clients and communities.

OBMI Board Member and Principal Tareq El Zayat, a seasoned leader with a successful track record of driving the company's growth in the Middle East, will spearhead the strategic expansion into the UK.

"For eight decades, OBMI has proven itself a leader in crafting bespoke hospitality spaces for our international clientele through a commitment to visionary design and innovation. We're thrilled to build on our legacy of design excellence with the launch of the London office. This expansion is a testament to the firm's dedication to hospitality development in the region and internationally," said OBMI Chairman Tim Peck. "London has been at the forefront of our discussions of strategic expansion, and we are confident in Tareq's leadership as we embark on this next chapter of success."

Located in Chancery House, OBMI's office offers a dynamic setting within Holborn's elegant mix of historic and modern buildings. The brand-new workspace was designed with wellness and sustainability in mind by retrofitting the heritage building originally built in 1885. The statement space will offer the firm's London-based talent a premium environment to create, connect, and recharge.

"Establishing a formal presence in Europe is a decision the leadership team and I are extremely proud of as we continue OBMI's rich and storied legacy. Having lived and worked in London for several years, I am thrilled that the firm will be part of the highly diverse and creative community, inspiring new perspectives and fostering collaboration among our growing team," noted OBMI Board Director and Principal Tareq El Zayat. "Our intention is always to create visionary spaces synonymous with place, and I am honored to lead this next chapter in our firm's legacy by expanding our footprint region that embodies OBMI's ethos in its unique character and capacity for reinvention."

This exciting new chapter strategically positions OBMI to achieve its vision of inspired designs with a strong point of view worldwide and continue providing exceptional design to its European and international clients.

