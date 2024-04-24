Kantata, a leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that it was named Technology of the Year in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards program by The Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Kantata is honored alongside 16 other companies in the Technology of the Year category and among 102 award winners across various categories, including Consultant of the Year, Executive of the Year, Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, and many more.

This recognition by BIG exemplifies Kantata's commitment to addressing unique customer challenges within the professional services industry. Instead of exporting data analysis to alternative Business Intelligence tools, Kantata users can seamlessly explore and analyze data. Kantata's unique value proposition lies in its ability to provide a comprehensive suite of specialized solutions that maximize value throughout the entire professional services lifecycle. Kantata's solutions transform demand management, improve project accounting, enhance strategic planning, enable real-time resource tracking, foster effective teamwork, and provide customers with comprehensive insights and reporting.

"At Kantata, our customers are the driving force behind our success. Their needs and feedback are integral to the continuous improvement of our technology," said Melissa Korzun, Vice President of CX Operations at Kantata. "We are honored to receive this recognition, a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers. Thank you to the Big Intelligence Group for this honor."

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. For more information about the company, visit the website.

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424481366/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com