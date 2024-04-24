Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of WhiteSwap (WSD) on April 23, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the WSD/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





WhiteSwap (WSD) is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain, offering secure, intermediary-free cryptocurrency trading, liquidity provision rewards, and community governance across multiple blockchain networks like Ethereum, Tron, and Polygon.

Introducing WhiteSwap: A Multi-Blockchain Decentralized Exchange Enabling Secure Crypto Trading and Community-Driven Governance

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of WhiteSwap (WSD), a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum blockchain, extending its services to other networks like Tron and Polygon. Launched in 2020 as a fork of Uniswap V2, it enables users to trade cryptocurrencies without needing intermediaries like banks or traditional exchanges. The platform supports a variety of crypto assets and uses a community-driven approach, allowing token holders to participate in governance decisions using its native governance token, WSD.

At the core of WhiteSwap's functionality is an automated market maker (AMM) system, which facilitates trading through liquidity pools rather than traditional order books. Users can become liquidity providers by depositing assets into these pools, earning fees from trading activities proportional to their share of the pool.

WhiteSwap emphasizes a secure, transparent, and user-centric trading environment. Its decentralized nature ensures that users retain full control over their funds, with all transactions executed via smart contracts on the blockchain. This setup appeals to those looking for an alternative to centralized exchanges, providing a robust platform for trading and liquidity provision while contributing to the broader DeFi ecosystem's growth.

About WSD Token

Based on ERC20, WSD has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The WSD token distribution is allocated as follows: 70% to community members, 13% to the foundation, 13% to investors, 3% to team members, and 1% to advisors. The WSD token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 23, 2024. Investors who are interested in WSD can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

