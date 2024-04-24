Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Psirenity Health and Pickleball Ontario (PO) have finalized a three (3) year partnership agreement whereby Psirenity Health will be the "Official Wellness Partner" of PO. Over 500,000 people play the sport in Ontario, 1.4 million people in Canada and 35 million in the USA. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America.

"Pickleball Ontario is excited to partner with Psirenity Health. This collaboration represents a significant value-add for our members and underscores our commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle both on and off the court," said Daphne Reid, President of Pickleball Ontario.

Psirenity will be an official partner of PO's nine qualifying tournaments in 2024/25/26, plus the championship finals. PO members will also have an exclusive price on a Psirenity membership. "Psirenity Health is thrilled to partner with PO and we look forward to helping its members Live Better, Longer," said Bryan Jones, CEO of Psirenity Health.

Daphne Reid continues, "By joining forces with Psirenity Health, we aim to provide our members with access to a comprehensive suite of wellness services designed to optimize physical, mental, and emotional well-being. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of Psirenity Health to further elevate the well-being of our community."

About Psirenity Health

Psirenity Health is a proactive, leading-edge health and wellness company that helps its members live better, longer. It provides tools for its members to be their best today and maintain their wellbeing for tomorrow with optimized energy, mood, sleep, brain health, heart health, appearance and more.

About Pickleball Ontario

Pickleball Ontario is a non-profit association of volunteer pickleball enthusiasts that are committed to supporting the growth of the game along with participation and development of both recreational & tournament players throughout the province of Ontario.

For more information, please contact Bryan Jones at bryan@psirenity.com, info@psirenity.com, or Junior Bent at juniorbent@pickleballontario.org.

