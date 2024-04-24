Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - HealingMaps, a premier directory and educational platform for psychedelic-assisted therapies, proudly announces the beta launch of its groundbreaking chatbot. Developed in collaboration with vellum.ai, a YCombinator backed company, this chatbot has already shown remarkable results, increasing engagement by 15%.

Cory Jones, CEO of HealingMaps, shares his enthusiasm about the chatbot's early success: "Our chatbot is more than just an informational tool - it's a new way for the psychedelic-curious to engage with information covering all aspects of psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted therapies. The typical HealingMaps consumer is new to the world of psychedelic-assisted therapies - and sometimes they don't know where to start. Our new chatbot, which is still in beta, accesses our hundreds of articles and thousands of listings to help them find the information they're looking for quickly and easily. Even in its early beta phase, we've seen a remarkable 15% increase in engagement already, underscoring the significant demand and trust in our platform. With the expertise of vellum.ai, we are not just providing information; we are shaping the future of how people interact with psychedelic-assisted therapy resources."

Akash Sharma, CEO of vellum.ai, discusses the technological advancements: "It's thrilling to see our AI technology not only meet but exceed expectations in the real world. The chatbot's success in its beta stage, reflected in the impressive growth in engagement, is a testament to the power of combining cutting-edge AI with deeply impactful content."

HealingMaps advisor Toby Negrin highlights the significance of reliable information in this success: "The positive impact on HealingMaps' engagement is a clear indicator of the chatbot's value. It demonstrates that when people are provided with a trusted and easy-to-use platform to access information about psychedelic-assisted therapies, they engage more deeply and confidently."

The chatbot, powered by a comprehensive database of over 2,000 ketamine clinics and hundreds of psilocybin retreats, is part of HealingMaps' commitment to educate the public and facilitate access to these transformative therapies. Its intuitive design and robust content repository make it an invaluable asset for both newcomers and experienced individuals in the psychedelic therapy community.

For more information about HealingMaps and its pioneering chatbot, visit chat.healingmaps.com.

About HealingMaps

HealingMaps is a leading online platform dedicated to connecting individuals with psychedelic-assisted therapies. Committed to safety, reliability, and accessibility, HealingMaps is at the forefront of demystifying and promoting the responsible use of these therapies.

