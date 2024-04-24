HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).
In the Green
B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is up over 25% at $27.30. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (ZPTA) is up over 21% at $1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is up over 16% at $92.38. AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) is up over 13% at $15.35. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is up over 12% at $162.26. Immutep Limited (IMMP) is up over 12% at $2.82. Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is up over 10% at $4.89. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) is up over 9% at $3.98. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is up over 9% at $1.31. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is up over 8% at $8.34. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 7% at $12.40. Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (MTEN) is up over 5% at $4.00.
In the Red
Evotec SE (EVO) is down over 31% at $5.34. Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) is down over 14% at $8.17. NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is down over 11% at $1.64. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is down over 11% at $1.33. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) is down over 10% at $2.48. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is down over 9% at $5.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is down over 8% at $103.37.
