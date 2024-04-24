nerdytec Launches the Cozy and Stylish Couchmaster CYPINK

nerdytec's latest Couchmaster® CYPINK is an eye-catcher that seeks to cater to those looking for comfort and vibrant colors while on gaming marathons or laptop sessions.

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / nerdytec, a leading German gaming accessories company focused on ergonomic designs, today announces the launch of the Couchmaster® CYPINK. Made with comfort and practicality in mind, the couch desk features soft and fluffy cushions with a pink design twist. The CYPINK marks a new aesthetic direction for nerdytec with its highly textured cushions and bright colors.



Besides facilitating long gaming and work sessions with its fluffy armrests, the Couchmaster® CYPINK also includes a power supply and accessory pockets for ultimate convenience, and a large ventilation grille to keep laptops cool. The desk's surface is also wide enough to hold several devices, like a laptop and headphones, and there's even space for a beverage.

Moreover, the couch desk features smart solutions like the integrated tablet and smartphone holder. It's also ergonomically designed to prevent shoulder and neck tension and provides a comfortable sitting position that allows users to sit for extended periods without experiencing discomfort.

The CYPINK is an opportunity for users to move away from conventional accessory colors like black and gray and express themselves through a more vibrant color scheme beyond LED lights in their desk setup. Additionally, the couch desk's new fluffy outer texture creates a soothing sensory experience that breaks tradition.

"We wanted to set a new precedent for couch desks with the CYPINK, and we're super proud of the outcome. Users don't always get to choose colorful palettes for their gaming and work accessories, so we wanted to give them that, plus the added comfort of a new and exciting texture," said nerdytec co-founder and CTO Roman Jakob. "We remain committed to delivering out-of-the-box products that meet our customers' needs, like intuitive accessory placement in our Couchmaster® line and restful work and gaming postures, and the CYPINK is further proof of that."

The Couchmaster® CYPINK is now available for purchase at nerdytec.com with a retail price of $169.

About nerdytec

nerdytec is a gaming hardware company born from the passion for gaming of its two founders, Christian Mut and Roman Jakob. The company offers a range of premium gaming lap desks with appealing designs and practical features for users to play or work from the comfort of their couch with an ergonomic posture. nerdytec also offers gadgets and accessories for a better gaming experience like the CYKEY, and other gaming peripherals. The company's mission remains unchanged: to reshape the gaming landscape through groundbreaking products.

Contact Information:

Tim Philipp

Marketing Manager

tim@nerdytec.com

Related Files

CYPINK_Brochure

SOURCE: nerdytec

View the original press release on newswire.com.