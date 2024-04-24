The Bonadio Group Named 2024 USA TODAY Best Place to Work; CEO and Managing Partner Bruce Zicari Recognized as Forbes Top 200 CPA

Awards highlight the firm's growth from regional to national leader in the accounting space

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / The Bonadio Group continues to secure top honors in national business and accounting awards lists. The firm announced today that it holds the 45th spot on the 2024 USA TODAY Best Places to Work list for companies with 500-999 employees, while CEO and Managing Partner Bruce Zicari earned a spot on this year's Forbes Top 200 CPAs list.

Both recognitions included a thorough evaluation process, with USA TODAY disseminating employee engagement surveys to 2,227 nationwide companies, and Forbes reviewing over 1,000 leaders from a variety of backgrounds, specializations, and locations to determine honorees.

"I'm proud and humbled to be personally recognized in addition to the firm's recognition as an incredible place to work," said Zicari. "To achieve these top honors as a team and as a leader is a testament to The Bonadio Group's commitment to creating an enduring, positive work environment and fostering a culture centered on purpose, collaboration, and innovation."

USA TODAY's determination of this year's Best Places to Work was based entirely on feedback gathered via an Energage employee engagement survey that was shared with top companies throughout 2023. Participants were asked to respond to prompts that determined their sentiment about their organization's culture, values, communication, and more.

Forbes, on the other hand, selected Zicari to be honored on its inaugural Top 200 CPAs List following an extensive interview and evaluation process, where leaders were judged based on their certifications and credentials, years of experience, industry specialization, professional achievements, community involvement, thought leadership, client base and diversity, ethical and regulatory compliance, and innovation and technology adoption. Above all, leaders were assessed based on their success in navigating the ever-changing and evolving industry of accounting.

These national recognitions come on the heels of The Bonadio Group being named as an Accounting Today Top 100 Firm and Top Firm serving the Mid-Atlantic region. To learn more about a career with The Bonadio Group, please click here.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked Top 50 CPA firm and the largest independent provider of accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting and advisory services in Upstate New York. The firm maintains several offices across New York State and has grown its national footprint to include offices in Vermont, Virginia, and Texas. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

