DirectTrust Announces Micky Tripathi and Susannah Fox to Headline 2024 Annual Conference

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance, standards development, and accreditation body focused on advancing trust in healthcare, today announced that Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Susannah Fox, a health and technology strategist and former Chief Technology Officer for HHS, will deliver the keynotes at its 2024 Annual Conference, The Future of Trust in Health. Taking place September 22-25 at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, the event will bring together healthcare industry leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, and stakeholders to discuss the critical importance of trust in health data exchange.

Dr. Tripathi's opening keynote will explore the implications of new rules and the preparation needed for a more interconnected world. Additionally, he will examine the role government will play in enhancing security in healthcare to ensure safer and more secure environments as the industry advances into an era dominated by digital connectivity and technological advancements. Fox's remarks will focus on her passion that open access to information, data, and tools can help patients make better decisions and catalyze healthcare innovation. Throughout her presentation, she will highlight how consumers are contributing to a collective capacity for improved health and how the healthcare ecosystem can harness the power of connection with those they serve.

"We are honored to have Micky Tripathi and Susannah Fox join us for our 2024 Annual Conference," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. "Their insights into the future of health information technology will undoubtedly inform and inspire our attendees as we explore how to strike the balance between usability, privacy, security, identity, and collaboration in establishing a trustworthy health ecosystem."

As the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at HHS, Dr. Tripathi plays a pivotal role in driving nationwide efforts to advance the use of health information technology and interoperability to improve healthcare outcomes and patient experiences. He leads the formulation of the federal health IT strategy and coordinates federal health IT policies, standards, programs, and investments. Dr. Tripathi previously served as the project manager of the Argonaut Project, an industry collaboration to accelerate the adoption of FHIR, and a board member of HL7, the Sequoia Project, the CommonWell Health Alliance, and the CARIN Alliance.

Fox's life's work has been dedicated to exploring and mapping the terrain created by patients, survivors, and caregivers. While serving as Chief Technology Officer at HHS during the Obama Administration, Fox led an open data and innovation lab and launched Invent Health, an initiative focused on user-driven innovation for medical and assistive devices. She has served as the entrepreneur-in-residence at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and directed the health portfolio at the Pew Research Center's Internet Project. Her book, Rebel Health: A Field Guide to the Patient-Led Revolution in Medical Care, was recently published by MIT Press.

The Future of Trust in Health will offer attendees the opportunity to engage in informative sessions, panel discussions, and networking events. Session topics will explore the challenges and opportunities essential in providing interoperable solutions while safeguarding individual privacy. Trustworthiness in digital health applications will also be discussed along with ensuring secure and reliable identification of individuals and their records. Emerging technologies like the integration of AI and the associated risks to security and intellectual property it brings will be examined. The conference will also provide a platform where discussions will center on promoting competition in tandem with advancing standards, aiming to foster innovation while maintaining interoperability and trust within the healthcare ecosystem.

Stakeholders interested in attending the 2024 DirectTrust Annual Conference: The Future of Trust in Health can benefit from super early bird registration until April 30, followed by early bird rates which close on May 31. To register or for the latest information regarding the DirectTrust Annual Conference, visit bit.ly/DirectTrust2024.

