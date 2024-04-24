From Basement Startup to Tech Powerhouse: Showpass' New HQ Raises the Bar for Calgary

Showpass Sets New Standard for Workplace Excellence in Calgary's Tech Community With Monumental Office Expansion

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Move over Silicon Valley because Showpass is leveling up Calgary's tech scene with the launch of its state-of-the-art office space. Showpass, Canada's fastest-growing ticketing company headquartered in Calgary, has unveiled a spectacular office facility that rivals the innovation hubs of the largest tech giants.



Showpass, the event discovery and ticketing platform that brings you events like Cavendish Beach Music Festival, Spruce Meadows "Masters," The Shaw Charity Classic, and more, has come a long way from its humble beginnings in a University of Calgary graduate's basement. Today, with over 100 dedicated team members, the new 30,000-square-foot headquarters was imperative to meet the demands of the growing company.

Showpass is focused on shifting the narrative from the energy industry to Calgary's booming tech ecosystem. Its new headquarters is poised to set the standard for tech offices in Calgary by creating a space where people want to come together.

"Our office is built to be a second home. We've got everything covered from the food to the relaxation spaces - even pets are welcome. We want to create an environment where every team member feels that they can reach their highest potential," says Showpass CEO Lucas McCarthy.

Showpass' office features eccentric board rooms with themes like Candy, Lego, Calgary Sports, Rock & Roll, and The Jungle. Visitors can also find a fully stocked gym, a lush atrium and a private patio. With meticulous attention to detail, the space took over a year to complete.

Most central to the Showpass experience is a 3,000-square-foot restaurant-grade kitchen where an in-house chef prepares a fresh breakfast and lunch daily. The availability of two meals a day, a corporate chef and a fully stocked cafe was something McCarthy was insistent about. "At Showpass, we centre ourselves around bringing people together through the power of events and experiences. Similarly, we see food as a catalyst for fostering community and creating connections."

Showpass' future plans include utilizing this space as a community hub to focus on what the company loves most - events and bringing people together.

About Showpass:

Showpass is the world's first customer-centric ticketing and discovery platform for events, activities, and things to do. The fastest-growing ticketing company in North America, Showpass, empowers event organizers to create experiences through next-level technology. By combining a passion for technology with a love for live events, Showpass delivers a solution that partners can be proud to work with. To find out more, visit showpass.com or the Showpass LinkedIn.

