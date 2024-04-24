AT&T Delivers Strong First-Quarter Cash from Operations and Free Cash Flow Powered by 5G and Fiber Growth

Company's investment-led approach and connectivity momentum fuels Mobility service and broadband revenue growth
DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported first-quarter results that highlighted consistent 5G and fiber customer additions and showcased profitable growth driven by increased Mobility service and broadband revenues.
First-Quarter Consolidated Results
- Revenues of $30.0 billion
- Diluted EPS of $0.47 ; adjusted EPS* of $0.55
- Operating income of $5.8 billion ; adjusted operating income* of $6.0 billion
- Net income of $3.8 billion ; adjusted EBITDA* of $11.0 billion
- Cash from operating activities of $7.5 billion , up $0.9 billion year over year
- Capital expenditures of $3.8 billion ; capital investment* of $4.6 billion
- Free cash flow* of $3.1 billion , up $2.1 billion year over year
First-Quarter Highlights
- 349,000 postpaid phone net adds with an expected industry-leading postpaid phone churn of 0.72%
- Mobility service revenues of $16.0 billion , up 3.3% year over year
- 252,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; 17th consecutive quarter of 200,000+ net adds
- Consumer broadband revenues of $2.7 billion , up 7.7% year over year
- 27.1 million consumer and business locations passed with fiber
"Our results this quarter reflect continued strong growth in our Mobility and Consumer Wireline connectivity businesses, which represent about 80% of our total revenues," said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. "Customers are choosing AT&T and staying with us. We achieved a record-low first-quarter postpaid phone churn, grew consumer broadband subscribers for the third consecutive quarter, and expanded margins in Mobility and Consumer Wireline. We're also delivering on our commitment to grow and improve the quality and cadence of free cash flow, which increased by more than $2 billion year over year. This consistent, solid performance driven by our investment-led strategy gives us confidence to re-affirm our full-year consolidated financial guidance."
2024 Outlook
For the full year, AT&T reiterates guidance of:
- Wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range.
- Broadband revenue growth of 7%+.
- Adjusted EBITDA* growth in the 3% range.
- Capital investment* in the $21 - $22 billion range.
- Free cash flow* in the $17 - $18 billion range.
- Adjusted EPS* in the $2.15 - $2.25 range.
- In 2025, the company expects to deliver Adjusted EPS* growth.
Consolidated Financial Results
- Revenues for the first quarter totaled $30.0 billion versus $30.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, down 0.4%. This was due to declines in Mobility equipment revenues, driven mainly by lower sales volumes, and lower Business Wireline revenues. This was mostly offset by increased service revenues, driven by Mobility, Consumer Wireline, and Mexico. Revenue trends also include increases from favorable impacts of foreign exchange rates in Mexico.
- Operating expenses were $24.2 billion, essentially stable with $24.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased primarily due to higher depreciation related to our continued fiber and 5G investment, accelerated depreciation on wireless network equipment due to Open RAN transformation and associated restructuring charges. This was largely offset by lower Mobility equipment costs from lower sales volumes and benefits from continued transformation.
- Operating income was $5.8 billion versus $6.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $6.0 billion, essentially flat with the year-ago quarter.
- Equity in net income of affiliates was $0.3 billion, primarily from the DIRECTV investment. With adjustment for our proportionate share of intangible amortization, adjusted equity in net income from the DIRECTV investment* was $0.6 billion.
- Net income was $3.8 billion versus $4.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.
- Net income attributable to common stock was $3.4 billion versus $4.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share was $0.47 versus $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.08, which includes restructuring and non-cash impairments, our proportionate share of intangible amortization from the DIRECTV equity method investment, and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was $0.55 compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 billion versus $10.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.
- Cash from operating activities was $7.5 billion, up $0.9 billion year over year, due to operational growth and timing of working capital, including higher receivable sales, partially offset by higher mobile device payments.
- Capital expenditures were $3.8 billion in the quarter versus $4.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Capital investment*, which includes $0.8 billion of cash payments for vendor financing, totaled $4.6 billion versus $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
- Free cash flow* was $3.1 billion for the quarter versus $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter.
- Total debt was $132.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, and net debt* was $128.7 billion. In the quarter, the company repaid $4.7 billion of long-term debt. The company continues to expect to achieve net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA* in the 2.5x range in the first half of 2025.
Segment and Business Unit Results
Communications Segment
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
Percent
Unaudited
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenues
$ 28,857
$ 29,152
(1.0 %)
Operating Income
6,745
6,743
--- %
Operating Income Margin
23.4 %
23.1 %
30 BP
Communications segment revenues were $28.9 billion, down 1.0% year over year, with operating income essentially flat year over year.
Mobility
Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands
First Quarter
Percent
Unaudited
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenues
$ 20,594
$ 20,582
0.1 %
Service
15,994
15,483
3.3 %
Equipment
4,600
5,099
(9.8 %)
Operating Expenses
14,126
14,311
(1.3 %)
Operating Income
6,468
6,271
3.1 %
Operating Income Margin
31.4 %
30.5 %
90 BP
EBITDA*
$ 8,955
$ 8,369
7.0 %
EBITDA Margin*
43.5 %
40.7 %
280 BP
EBITDA Service Margin*
56.0 %
54.1 %
190 BP
Total Wireless Net Adds (excl. Connected Devices)1
741
690
Postpaid
389
542
Postpaid phone
349
424
Postpaid other
40
118
Prepaid phone
1
40
Postpaid Churn
0.89 %
0.99 %
(10 BP)
Postpaid Phone-Only Churn
0.72 %
0.81 %
(9 BP)
Prepaid Churn
2.77 %
2.73 %
4 BP
Postpaid Phone ARPU
$55.57
$55.05
0.9 %
Mobility grew service revenue 3.3% with record-low 1Q postpaid phone churn of 0.72% that contributed to postpaid phone net adds of 349,000 and year-over-year margin expansion.
Mobility revenues were up 0.1% year over year, driven by service revenue growth of 3.3% from subscriber and postpaid ARPU growth, offset by lower equipment revenues due to lower sales volumes. Operating expenses were down 1.3% year over year due to lower equipment expenses resulting from lower device sales, partially offset by higher depreciation expense due to our Open RAN deployment and network transformation. Operating income was $6.5 billion, up 3.1% year over year. EBITDA* was $9.0 billion, up $586 million year over year, reflecting service revenue growth. This was the company's highest first-quarter Mobility EBITDA*.
Business Wireline
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
Percent
Unaudited
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenues
$ 4,913
$ 5,331
(7.8 %)
Operating Expenses
4,849
4,953
(2.1 %)
Operating Income
64
378
(83.1 %)
Operating Income Margin
1.3 %
7.1 %
(580 BP)
EBITDA*
$ 1,426
$ 1,708
(16.5 %)
EBITDA Margin*
29.0 %
32.0 %
(300 BP)
Business Wireline revenues and profitability declined year over year, driven by intensifying secular pressures on legacy voice and data services that were partially offset by growth in fiber and other advanced connectivity services.
Business Wireline revenues were down 7.8% year over year, primarily due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services as well as product simplification, partially offset by growth in connectivity services, and non-recurring equipment revenues. Operating expenses were down 2.1% year over year, due to lower personnel costs, and lower marketing and customer support expenses, partially offset by higher equipment costs. Operating income was $64 million, down 83.1% year over year, and EBITDA* was $1.4 billion, down $282 million.
Consumer Wireline
Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands
First Quarter
Percent
Unaudited
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenues
$ 3,350
$ 3,239
3.4 %
Broadband
2,722
2,527
7.7 %
Operating Expenses
3,137
3,145
(0.3 %)
Operating Income
213
94
--- %
Operating Income Margin
6.4 %
2.9 %
350 BP
EBITDA*
$ 1,094
$ 955
14.6 %
EBITDA Margin*
32.7 %
29.5 %
320 BP
Broadband Net Adds (excluding DSL)
55
(23)
Fiber
252
272
Non Fiber
(197)
(295)
AT&T Internet Air
110
-
Broadband ARPU
$65.98
$61.31
7.6 %
Fiber ARPU
$68.61
$65.92
4.1 %
Consumer Wireline achieved positive broadband net adds for the third consecutive quarter, driven by 252,000 AT&T Fiber net additions and the recent launch of AT&T Internet Air.
Consumer Wireline revenues were up 3.4% year over year, driven by growth in broadband revenues attributable to fiber revenues, which grew 19.5%, partially offset by declines in legacy voice and data services and other services. Operating expenses were down 0.3% year over year, largely driven by lower customer support costs that were offset by increased network-related costs and depreciation. Operating income was $213 million versus $94 million in the prior-year quarter, and EBITDA* was $1.1 billion, up $139 million year over year.
Latin America Segment - Mexico
Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands
First Quarter
Percent
Unaudited
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenues
$ 1,063
$ 883
20.4 %
Service
690
591
16.8 %
Equipment
373
292
27.7 %
Operating Expenses
1,060
913
16.1 %
Operating Income/(Loss)
3
(30)
--- %
EBITDA*
180
145
24.1 %
Total Wireless Net Adds
143
10
Postpaid
116
49
Prepaid
79
(58)
Reseller
(52)
19
Latin America segment revenues were up 20.4% year over year, primarily due to favorable impacts of foreign exchange rates, higher equipment sales and subscriber growth. Operating expenses were up 16.1% due to unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and higher equipment costs attributable to subscriber growth. Operating income was $3 million compared to ($30) million in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA* was $180 million, up $35 million year over year.
* Further clarification and explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the "Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures" section of the release and at https://investors.att.com.
1 Effective with our first-quarter 2024 reporting, we have removed connected devices from our total Mobility subscribers, consistent with industry standards and our key performance metrics. Connected devices include data-centric devices such as session-based tablets, monitoring devices and primarily wholesale automobile systems.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at https://investors.att.com.
Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures
Schedules and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to the most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found at https://investors.att.com and in our Form 8-K dated April 24, 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies.
Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses, other income (expenses) and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses.
Non-operational items arising from asset acquisitions and dispositions include the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and those assets contribute to revenue generation.
We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.
The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate. In these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.
For 1Q24, adjusted EPS of $0.55 is diluted EPS of $0.47 adjusted for $0.06 restructuring and non-cash impairments, $0.03 proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment, minus $0.01 benefit-related, transaction and other items.
For 1Q23, adjusted EPS of $0.60 is diluted EPS of $0.57 adjusted for $0.04 proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment, minus $0.01 benefit-related and other items.
The company expects adjustments to 2024 reported diluted EPS to include our proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment in the range of $0.5 - $0.7 billion, a non-cash mark-to-market benefit plan gain/loss, and other items. The company expects the mark-to-market adjustment, which is driven by interest rates and investment returns that are not reasonably estimable at this time, to be a significant item. Our projected 2024 and 2025 adjusted EPS depend on future levels of revenues and expenses, most of which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between these projected non-GAAP metrics and the reported GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.
Adjusted operating income is operating income adjusted for revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. For 1Q24, adjusted operating income of $6.0 billion is calculated as operating income of $5.8 billion plus $167 million of adjustments. For 1Q23, adjusted operating income of $6.0 billion is calculated as operating income of $6.0 billion minus $27 million of adjustments. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 24, 2024.
EBITDA is net income plus income tax, interest, and depreciation and amortization expenses minus equity in net income of affiliates and other income (expense) - net. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from EBITDA certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.
For 1Q24, adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 billion is calculated as net income of $3.8 billion, plus income tax expense of $1.1 billion, plus interest expense of $1.7 billion, minus equity in net income of affiliates of $0.3 billion, minus other income (expense) - net of $0.5 billion, plus depreciation and amortization of $5.0 billion, plus adjustments of $152 million. For 1Q23, adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 billion is calculated as net income of $4.5 billion, plus income tax expense of $1.3 billion, plus interest expense of $1.7 billion, minus equity in net income of affiliates of $0.5 billion, minus other income (expense) - net of $0.9 billion, plus depreciation and amortization of $4.6 billion, minus adjustments of $44 million. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 24, 2024.
At the segment or business unit level, EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total revenues. EBITDA service margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total service revenues.
Free cash flow for 1Q24 of $3.1 billion is cash from operating activities of $7.5 billion, plus cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities of $0.2 billion, minus capital expenditures of $3.8 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $0.8 billion. For 1Q23, free cash flow of $1.0 billion is cash from operating activities of $6.7 billion, plus cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities of $0.8 billion, minus capital expenditures of $4.3 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $2.1 billion. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities, cash distributions from DIRECTV, capital expenditures and vendor financing payments, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.
Capital investment provides a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems. In connection with capital improvements, we have favorable payment terms of 120 days or more with certain vendors, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported as financing activities. Capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing ($0.8 billion in 1Q24 and $2.1 billion in 1Q23). For 2024, capital investment is expected to be in the $21 - $22 billion range. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact capital expenditures and vendor financing payments, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected capital investment and the most comparable GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.
Adjusted equity in net income from DIRECTV investment of $0.6 billion for 1Q24 is calculated as equity income from DIRECTV of $0.3 billion reported in Equity in Net Income of Affiliates and excludes $0.3 billion of AT&T's proportionate share of the noncash depreciation and amortization of fair value accretion from DIRECTV's revaluation of assets and purchase price allocation.
Net debt of $128.7 billion at March 31, 2024, is calculated as total debt of $132.8 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $3.5 billion and time deposits (i.e. deposits at financial institutions that are greater than 90 days) of $0.5 billion.
Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing net debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are calculated as defined above. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues, expenses and other metrics which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics and related ratios without unreasonable effort.
Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations and cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities minus capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing (classified as financing activities). Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations and cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities, minus capital expenditures, cash paid for vendor financing and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures and vendor financing, and from our continued economic interest in the U.S. video operations as part of our DIRECTV equity method investment, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities1
$ 7,547
$ 6,678
Add: Distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities
194
774
Less: Capital expenditures
(3,758)
(4,335)
Less: Cash paid for vendor financing
(841)
(2,113)
Free Cash Flow
3,142
1,004
Less: Dividends paid
(2,034)
(2,014)
Free Cash Flow after Dividends
$ 1,108
$ (1,010)
Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio
64.7 %
200.6 %
1 Includes distributions from DIRECTV of $324 in the first quarter of 2024 and $534 in the first quarter of 2023.
Cash Paid for Capital Investment
In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.
Cash Paid for Capital Investment
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
2024
2023
Capital Expenditures
$ (3,758)
$ (4,335)
Cash paid for vendor financing
(841)
(2,113)
Cash paid for Capital Investment
$ (4,599)
$ (6,448)
EBITDA
Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) - net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.
These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing cash generation potential with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.
We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.
There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
2024
2023
Net Income
$ 3,751
$ 4,453
Additions:
Income Tax Expense
1,118
1,314
Interest Expense
1,724
1,708
Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates
(295)
(538)
Other (Income) Expense - Net
(451)
(935)
Depreciation and amortization
5,047
4,631
EBITDA
10,894
10,633
Transaction and other costs
32
-
Benefit-related (gain) loss
(39)
(44)
Asset impairments and abandonments and restructuring
159
-
Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 11,046
$ 10,589
1 See "Adjusting Items" section for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items.
Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
2024
2023
Communications Segment
Operating Income
$ 6,745
$ 6,743
Add: Depreciation and amortization
4,730
4,289
EBITDA
$ 11,475
$ 11,032
Total Operating Revenues
$ 28,857
$ 29,152
Operating Income Margin
23.4 %
23.1 %
EBITDA Margin
39.8 %
37.8 %
Mobility
Operating Income
$ 6,468
$ 6,271
Add: Depreciation and amortization
2,487
2,098
EBITDA
$ 8,955
$ 8,369
Total Operating Revenues
$ 20,594
$ 20,582
Service Revenues
15,994
15,483
Operating Income Margin
31.4 %
30.5 %
EBITDA Margin
43.5 %
40.7 %
EBITDA Service Margin
56.0 %
54.1 %
Business Wireline
Operating Income
$ 64
$ 378
Add: Depreciation and amortization
1,362
1,330
EBITDA
$ 1,426
$ 1,708
Total Operating Revenues
$ 4,913
$ 5,331
Operating Income Margin
1.3 %
7.1 %
EBITDA Margin
29.0 %
32.0 %
Consumer Wireline
Operating Income
$ 213
$ 94
Add: Depreciation and amortization
881
861
EBITDA
$ 1,094
$ 955
Total Operating Revenues
$ 3,350
$ 3,239
Operating Income Margin
6.4 %
2.9 %
EBITDA Margin
32.7 %
29.5 %
Latin America Segment
Operating Income (Loss)
$ 3
$ (30)
Add: Depreciation and amortization
177
175
EBITDA
$ 180
$ 145
Total Operating Revenues
$ 1,063
$ 883
Operating Income Margin
0.3 %
-3.4 %
EBITDA Margin
16.9 %
16.4 %
Adjusting Items
Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions, including the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and that those assets contribute to revenue generation. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.
The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.
Adjusting Items
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
2024
2023
Operating Expenses
Transaction and other costs
$ 32
$ -
Benefit-related (gain) loss
(39)
(44)
Asset impairments and abandonments and restructuring
159
-
Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses
152
(44)
Amortization of intangible assets
15
17
Adjustments to Operating Expenses
167
(27)
Other
DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share)
286
341
Benefit-related (gain) loss, impairments of investment and other
254
(111)
Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes
707
203
Tax impact of adjustments
162
46
Adjustments to Net Income
$ 545
$ 157
Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses, other income (expenses) and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.
Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin,
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Dollars in millions
First Quarter
2024
2023
Operating Income
$ 5,847
$ 6,002
Adjustments to Operating Expenses
167
(27)
Adjusted Operating Income
$ 6,014
$ 5,975
EBITDA
$ 10,894
$ 10,633
Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses
152
(44)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,046
$ 10,589
Total Operating Revenues
$ 30,028
$ 30,139
Operating Income Margin
19.5 %
19.9 %
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
20.0 %
19.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
36.8 %
35.1 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS
First Quarter
2024
2023
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.47
$ 0.57
DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share)
0.03
0.04
Restructuring and impairments
0.06
-
Benefit-related, transaction and other costs
(0.01)
(0.01)
Adjusted EPS
$ 0.55
$ 0.60
Year-over-year growth - Adjusted
-8.3 %
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000)
7,193
7,474
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and deposits at financial institutions that are greater than 90 days (e.g., certificates of deposit and time deposits), from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2024
Dollars in millions
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
Four Quarters
20231
20231
20231
2024
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,053
$ 11,203
$ 10,555
$ 11,046
$ 43,857
End-of-period current debt
7,060
End-of-period long-term debt
125,704
Total End-of-Period Debt
132,764
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,520
Less: Time Deposits
500
Net Debt Balance
128,744
Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
2.94
|
1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 24, 2024.
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2023
Dollars in millions
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
March 31,
Four Quarters
20221
20221
20221
20231
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 10,330
$ 10,714
$ 10,231
$ 10,589
$ 41,864
End-of-period current debt
13,757
End-of-period long-term debt
123,727
Total End-of-Period Debt
137,484
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,821
Net Debt Balance
134,663
Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
3.22
|
1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 24, 2024.
Supplemental Operational Measures
As a supplemental presentation to our Communications segment operating results, we are providing a view of our AT&T Business Solutions results which includes both wireless and fixed operations. This combined view presents a complete profile of the entire business customer relationship and underscores the importance of mobile solutions to serving our business customers. Our supplemental presentation of business solutions operations is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results.
Supplemental Operational Measure
First Quarter
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Mobility
Business
Wireline
Adj. 1
Business
Solutions
Mobility
Business
Wireline
Adj.1
Business
Solutions
Percent
Change
Operating Revenues
Wireless service
$ 15,994
$ -
$ (13,608)
$ 2,386
$ 15,483
$ -
$ (13,203)
$ 2,280
4.6 %
Wireline service
-
4,700
-
4,700
-
5,200
-
5,200
(9.6) %
Wireless equipment
4,600
-
(3,834)
766
5,099
-
(4,326)
773
(0.9) %
Wireline equipment
-
213
-
213
-
131
-
131
62.6 %
Total Operating Revenues
20,594
4,913
(17,442)
8,065
20,582
5,331
(17,529)
8,384
(3.8) %
Operating Expenses
Operations and support
11,639
3,487
(9,526)
5,600
12,213
3,623
(10,196)
5,640
(0.7) %
EBITDA
8,955
1,426
(7,916)
2,465
8,369
1,708
(7,333)
2,744
(10.2) %
Depreciation and amortization
2,487
1,362
(2,033)
1,816
2,098
1,330
(1,712)
1,716
5.8 %
Total Operating Expenses
14,126
4,849
(11,559)
7,416
14,311
4,953
(11,908)
7,356
0.8 %
Operating Income
$ 6,468
$ 64
$ (5,883)
$ 649
$ 6,271
$ 378
$ (5,621)
$ 1,028
(36.9) %
Operating Income Margin
8.0 %
12.3 %
(430) BP
1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communications segment under the Mobility business unit.
© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.
