AT&T Delivers Strong First-Quarter Cash from Operations and Free Cash Flow Powered by 5G and Fiber Growth

Company's investment-led approach and connectivity momentum fuels Mobility service and broadband revenue growth

DALLAS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported first-quarter results that highlighted consistent 5G and fiber customer additions and showcased profitable growth driven by increased Mobility service and broadband revenues.

First-Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenues of $30.0 billion

of Diluted EPS of $0.47 ; adjusted EPS* of $0.55

of ; of Operating income of $5.8 billion ; adjusted operating income* of $6.0 billion

of ; of Net income of $3.8 billion ; adjusted EBITDA* of $11.0 billion

of ; of Cash from operating activities of $7.5 billion , up $0.9 billion year over year

of , up $0.9 billion year over year Capital expenditures of $3.8 billion ; capital investment* of $4.6 billion

of ; of Free cash flow* of $3.1 billion , up $2.1 billion year over year

First-Quarter Highlights

349,000 postpaid phone net adds with an expected industry-leading postpaid phone churn of 0.72%

with an expected industry-leading postpaid phone churn of 0.72% Mobility service revenues of $16.0 billion , up 3.3% year over year

of , up 3.3% year over year 252,000 AT&T Fiber net adds ; 17 th consecutive quarter of 200,000+ net adds

; 17 consecutive quarter of 200,000+ net adds Consumer broadband revenues of $2.7 billion , up 7.7% year over year

of , up 7.7% year over year 27.1 million consumer and business locations passed with fiber

"Our results this quarter reflect continued strong growth in our Mobility and Consumer Wireline connectivity businesses, which represent about 80% of our total revenues," said John Stankey, AT&T CEO. "Customers are choosing AT&T and staying with us. We achieved a record-low first-quarter postpaid phone churn, grew consumer broadband subscribers for the third consecutive quarter, and expanded margins in Mobility and Consumer Wireline. We're also delivering on our commitment to grow and improve the quality and cadence of free cash flow, which increased by more than $2 billion year over year. This consistent, solid performance driven by our investment-led strategy gives us confidence to re-affirm our full-year consolidated financial guidance."

2024 Outlook

For the full year, AT&T reiterates guidance of:

Wireless service revenue growth in the 3% range.

Broadband revenue growth of 7%+.

Adjusted EBITDA* growth in the 3% range.

Capital investment* in the $21 - $22 billion range.

Free cash flow* in the $17 - $18 billion range.

Adjusted EPS* in the $2.15 - $2.25 range.

In 2025, the company expects to deliver Adjusted EPS* growth.

Note: AT&T's first-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The webcast and related materials, including financial highlights, will be available at https://investors.att.com.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter totaled $30.0 billion versus $30.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, down 0.4%. This was due to declines in Mobility equipment revenues, driven mainly by lower sales volumes, and lower Business Wireline revenues. This was mostly offset by increased service revenues, driven by Mobility, Consumer Wireline, and Mexico. Revenue trends also include increases from favorable impacts of foreign exchange rates in Mexico.

for the first quarter totaled $30.0 billion versus $30.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, down 0.4%. This was due to declines in Mobility equipment revenues, driven mainly by lower sales volumes, and lower Business Wireline revenues. This was mostly offset by increased service revenues, driven by Mobility, Consumer Wireline, and Mexico. Revenue trends also include increases from favorable impacts of foreign exchange rates in Mexico. Operating expenses were $24.2 billion, essentially stable with $24.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased primarily due to higher depreciation related to our continued fiber and 5G investment, accelerated depreciation on wireless network equipment due to Open RAN transformation and associated restructuring charges. This was largely offset by lower Mobility equipment costs from lower sales volumes and benefits from continued transformation.

were $24.2 billion, essentially stable with $24.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased primarily due to higher depreciation related to our continued fiber and 5G investment, accelerated depreciation on wireless network equipment due to Open RAN transformation and associated restructuring charges. This was largely offset by lower Mobility equipment costs from lower sales volumes and benefits from continued transformation. Operating income was $5.8 billion versus $6.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $6.0 billion, essentially flat with the year-ago quarter.

was $5.8 billion versus $6.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $6.0 billion, essentially flat with the year-ago quarter. Equity in net income of affiliates was $0.3 billion, primarily from the DIRECTV investment. With adjustment for our proportionate share of intangible amortization, adjusted equity in net income from the DIRECTV investment* was $0.6 billion.

was $0.3 billion, primarily from the DIRECTV investment. With adjustment for our proportionate share of intangible amortization, adjusted equity in net income from the DIRECTV investment* was $0.6 billion. Net income was $3.8 billion versus $4.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was $3.8 billion versus $4.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to common stock was $3.4 billion versus $4.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share was $0.47 versus $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.08, which includes restructuring and non-cash impairments, our proportionate share of intangible amortization from the DIRECTV equity method investment, and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was $0.55 compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

was $3.4 billion versus $4.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share was $0.47 versus $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.08, which includes restructuring and non-cash impairments, our proportionate share of intangible amortization from the DIRECTV equity method investment, and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was $0.55 compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.0 billion versus $10.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was $11.0 billion versus $10.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash from operating activities was $7.5 billion, up $0.9 billion year over year, due to operational growth and timing of working capital, including higher receivable sales, partially offset by higher mobile device payments.

was $7.5 billion, up $0.9 billion year over year, due to operational growth and timing of working capital, including higher receivable sales, partially offset by higher mobile device payments. Capital expenditures were $3.8 billion in the quarter versus $4.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Capital investment* , which includes $0.8 billion of cash payments for vendor financing, totaled $4.6 billion versus $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

were $3.8 billion in the quarter versus $4.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. , which includes $0.8 billion of cash payments for vendor financing, totaled $4.6 billion versus $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow* was $3.1 billion for the quarter versus $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was $3.1 billion for the quarter versus $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. Total debt was $132.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, and net debt* was $128.7 billion. In the quarter, the company repaid $4.7 billion of long-term debt. The company continues to expect to achieve net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA* in the 2.5x range in the first half of 2025.

Segment and Business Unit Results

Communications Segment Dollars in millions First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2024 2023 Change







Operating Revenues $ 28,857 $ 29,152 (1.0 %) Operating Income 6,745 6,743 --- % Operating Income Margin 23.4 % 23.1 % 30 BP

Communications segment revenues were $28.9 billion, down 1.0% year over year, with operating income essentially flat year over year.

Mobility Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2024 2023 Change







Operating Revenues $ 20,594 $ 20,582 0.1 % Service 15,994 15,483 3.3 % Equipment 4,600 5,099 (9.8 %) Operating Expenses 14,126 14,311 (1.3 %) Operating Income 6,468 6,271 3.1 % Operating Income Margin 31.4 % 30.5 % 90 BP







EBITDA* $ 8,955 $ 8,369 7.0 % EBITDA Margin* 43.5 % 40.7 % 280 BP EBITDA Service Margin* 56.0 % 54.1 % 190 BP







Total Wireless Net Adds (excl. Connected Devices)1 741 690

Postpaid 389 542

Postpaid phone 349 424

Postpaid other 40 118

Prepaid phone 1 40









Postpaid Churn 0.89 % 0.99 % (10 BP) Postpaid Phone-Only Churn 0.72 % 0.81 % (9 BP) Prepaid Churn 2.77 % 2.73 % 4 BP







Postpaid Phone ARPU $55.57 $55.05 0.9 %

Mobility grew service revenue 3.3% with record-low 1Q postpaid phone churn of 0.72% that contributed to postpaid phone net adds of 349,000 and year-over-year margin expansion.

Mobility revenues were up 0.1% year over year, driven by service revenue growth of 3.3% from subscriber and postpaid ARPU growth, offset by lower equipment revenues due to lower sales volumes. Operating expenses were down 1.3% year over year due to lower equipment expenses resulting from lower device sales, partially offset by higher depreciation expense due to our Open RAN deployment and network transformation. Operating income was $6.5 billion, up 3.1% year over year. EBITDA* was $9.0 billion, up $586 million year over year, reflecting service revenue growth. This was the company's highest first-quarter Mobility EBITDA*.

Business Wireline Dollars in millions First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2024 2023 Change







Operating Revenues $ 4,913 $ 5,331 (7.8 %) Operating Expenses 4,849 4,953 (2.1 %) Operating Income 64 378 (83.1 %) Operating Income Margin 1.3 % 7.1 % (580 BP)







EBITDA* $ 1,426 $ 1,708 (16.5 %) EBITDA Margin* 29.0 % 32.0 % (300 BP)

Business Wireline revenues and profitability declined year over year, driven by intensifying secular pressures on legacy voice and data services that were partially offset by growth in fiber and other advanced connectivity services.

Business Wireline revenues were down 7.8% year over year, primarily due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services as well as product simplification, partially offset by growth in connectivity services, and non-recurring equipment revenues. Operating expenses were down 2.1% year over year, due to lower personnel costs, and lower marketing and customer support expenses, partially offset by higher equipment costs. Operating income was $64 million, down 83.1% year over year, and EBITDA* was $1.4 billion, down $282 million.

Consumer Wireline Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2024 2023 Change







Operating Revenues $ 3,350 $ 3,239 3.4 % Broadband 2,722 2,527 7.7 % Operating Expenses 3,137 3,145 (0.3 %) Operating Income 213 94 --- % Operating Income Margin 6.4 % 2.9 % 350 BP







EBITDA* $ 1,094 $ 955 14.6 % EBITDA Margin* 32.7 % 29.5 % 320 BP







Broadband Net Adds (excluding DSL) 55 (23)

Fiber 252 272

Non Fiber (197) (295)

AT&T Internet Air 110 -









Broadband ARPU $65.98 $61.31 7.6 % Fiber ARPU $68.61 $65.92 4.1 %

Consumer Wireline achieved positive broadband net adds for the third consecutive quarter, driven by 252,000 AT&T Fiber net additions and the recent launch of AT&T Internet Air.

Consumer Wireline revenues were up 3.4% year over year, driven by growth in broadband revenues attributable to fiber revenues, which grew 19.5%, partially offset by declines in legacy voice and data services and other services. Operating expenses were down 0.3% year over year, largely driven by lower customer support costs that were offset by increased network-related costs and depreciation. Operating income was $213 million versus $94 million in the prior-year quarter, and EBITDA* was $1.1 billion, up $139 million year over year.

Latin America Segment - Mexico Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2024 2023 Change







Operating Revenues $ 1,063 $ 883 20.4 % Service 690 591 16.8 % Equipment 373 292 27.7 % Operating Expenses 1,060 913 16.1 % Operating Income/(Loss) 3 (30) --- % EBITDA* 180 145 24.1 %







Total Wireless Net Adds 143 10

Postpaid 116 49

Prepaid 79 (58)

Reseller (52) 19



Latin America segment revenues were up 20.4% year over year, primarily due to favorable impacts of foreign exchange rates, higher equipment sales and subscriber growth. Operating expenses were up 16.1% due to unfavorable impact of foreign exchange and higher equipment costs attributable to subscriber growth. Operating income was $3 million compared to ($30) million in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA* was $180 million, up $35 million year over year.

* Further clarification and explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the "Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures" section of the release and at https://investors.att.com.

1 Effective with our first-quarter 2024 reporting, we have removed connected devices from our total Mobility subscribers, consistent with industry standards and our key performance metrics. Connected devices include data-centric devices such as session-based tablets, monitoring devices and primarily wholesale automobile systems.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at https://investors.att.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures

Schedules and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to the most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found at https://investors.att.com and in our Form 8-K dated April 24, 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses, other income (expenses) and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairment, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses.

Non-operational items arising from asset acquisitions and dispositions include the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and those assets contribute to revenue generation.

We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate. In these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

For 1Q24, adjusted EPS of $0.55 is diluted EPS of $0.47 adjusted for $0.06 restructuring and non-cash impairments, $0.03 proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment, minus $0.01 benefit-related, transaction and other items.

For 1Q23, adjusted EPS of $0.60 is diluted EPS of $0.57 adjusted for $0.04 proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment, minus $0.01 benefit-related and other items.

The company expects adjustments to 2024 reported diluted EPS to include our proportionate share of intangible amortization at the DIRECTV equity method investment in the range of $0.5 - $0.7 billion, a non-cash mark-to-market benefit plan gain/loss, and other items. The company expects the mark-to-market adjustment, which is driven by interest rates and investment returns that are not reasonably estimable at this time, to be a significant item. Our projected 2024 and 2025 adjusted EPS depend on future levels of revenues and expenses, most of which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between these projected non-GAAP metrics and the reported GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted operating income is operating income adjusted for revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. For 1Q24, adjusted operating income of $6.0 billion is calculated as operating income of $5.8 billion plus $167 million of adjustments. For 1Q23, adjusted operating income of $6.0 billion is calculated as operating income of $6.0 billion minus $27 million of adjustments. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 24, 2024.

EBITDA is net income plus income tax, interest, and depreciation and amortization expenses minus equity in net income of affiliates and other income (expense) - net. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from EBITDA certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

For 1Q24, adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 billion is calculated as net income of $3.8 billion, plus income tax expense of $1.1 billion, plus interest expense of $1.7 billion, minus equity in net income of affiliates of $0.3 billion, minus other income (expense) - net of $0.5 billion, plus depreciation and amortization of $5.0 billion, plus adjustments of $152 million. For 1Q23, adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 billion is calculated as net income of $4.5 billion, plus income tax expense of $1.3 billion, plus interest expense of $1.7 billion, minus equity in net income of affiliates of $0.5 billion, minus other income (expense) - net of $0.9 billion, plus depreciation and amortization of $4.6 billion, minus adjustments of $44 million. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 24, 2024.

At the segment or business unit level, EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total revenues. EBITDA service margin is operating income before depreciation and amortization, divided by total service revenues.

Free cash flow for 1Q24 of $3.1 billion is cash from operating activities of $7.5 billion, plus cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities of $0.2 billion, minus capital expenditures of $3.8 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $0.8 billion. For 1Q23, free cash flow of $1.0 billion is cash from operating activities of $6.7 billion, plus cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities of $0.8 billion, minus capital expenditures of $4.3 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $2.1 billion. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities, cash distributions from DIRECTV, capital expenditures and vendor financing payments, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.

Capital investment provides a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems. In connection with capital improvements, we have favorable payment terms of 120 days or more with certain vendors, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported as financing activities. Capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing ($0.8 billion in 1Q24 and $2.1 billion in 1Q23). For 2024, capital investment is expected to be in the $21 - $22 billion range. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact capital expenditures and vendor financing payments, the company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected capital investment and the most comparable GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted equity in net income from DIRECTV investment of $0.6 billion for 1Q24 is calculated as equity income from DIRECTV of $0.3 billion reported in Equity in Net Income of Affiliates and excludes $0.3 billion of AT&T's proportionate share of the noncash depreciation and amortization of fair value accretion from DIRECTV's revaluation of assets and purchase price allocation.

Net debt of $128.7 billion at March 31, 2024, is calculated as total debt of $132.8 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $3.5 billion and time deposits (i.e. deposits at financial institutions that are greater than 90 days) of $0.5 billion.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing net debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are calculated as defined above. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues, expenses and other metrics which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between projected net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA and the most comparable GAAP metrics and related ratios without unreasonable effort.

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations and cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities minus capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing (classified as financing activities). Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations and cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities, minus capital expenditures, cash paid for vendor financing and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures and vendor financing, and from our continued economic interest in the U.S. video operations as part of our DIRECTV equity method investment, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities1 $ 7,547 $ 6,678 Add: Distributions from DIRECTV classified as investing activities 194 774 Less: Capital expenditures (3,758) (4,335) Less: Cash paid for vendor financing (841) (2,113) Free Cash Flow 3,142 1,004





Less: Dividends paid (2,034) (2,014) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ 1,108 $ (1,010) Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 64.7 % 200.6 % 1 Includes distributions from DIRECTV of $324 in the first quarter of 2024 and $534 in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions





First Quarter

2024 2023 Capital Expenditures $ (3,758) $ (4,335) Cash paid for vendor financing (841) (2,113) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (4,599) $ (6,448)

EBITDA

Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) - net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.

These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing cash generation potential with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.

We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.

There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2024 2023 Net Income $ 3,751 $ 4,453 Additions:



Income Tax Expense 1,118 1,314 Interest Expense 1,724 1,708 Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (295) (538) Other (Income) Expense - Net (451) (935) Depreciation and amortization 5,047 4,631 EBITDA 10,894 10,633 Transaction and other costs 32 - Benefit-related (gain) loss (39) (44) Asset impairments and abandonments and restructuring 159 - Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 11,046 $ 10,589 1 See "Adjusting Items" section for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items.

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2024 2023 Communications Segment Operating Income $ 6,745 $ 6,743 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,730 4,289 EBITDA $ 11,475 $ 11,032





Total Operating Revenues $ 28,857 $ 29,152 Operating Income Margin 23.4 % 23.1 % EBITDA Margin 39.8 % 37.8 %





Mobility Operating Income $ 6,468 $ 6,271 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,487 2,098 EBITDA $ 8,955 $ 8,369





Total Operating Revenues $ 20,594 $ 20,582 Service Revenues 15,994 15,483 Operating Income Margin 31.4 % 30.5 % EBITDA Margin 43.5 % 40.7 % EBITDA Service Margin 56.0 % 54.1 %





Business Wireline Operating Income $ 64 $ 378 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,362 1,330 EBITDA $ 1,426 $ 1,708





Total Operating Revenues $ 4,913 $ 5,331 Operating Income Margin 1.3 % 7.1 % EBITDA Margin 29.0 % 32.0 %





Consumer Wireline Operating Income $ 213 $ 94 Add: Depreciation and amortization 881 861 EBITDA $ 1,094 $ 955





Total Operating Revenues $ 3,350 $ 3,239 Operating Income Margin 6.4 % 2.9 % EBITDA Margin 32.7 % 29.5 %





Latin America Segment



Operating Income (Loss) $ 3 $ (30) Add: Depreciation and amortization 177 175 EBITDA $ 180 $ 145





Total Operating Revenues $ 1,063 $ 883 Operating Income Margin 0.3 % -3.4 % EBITDA Margin 16.9 % 16.4 %

Adjusting Items

Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions, including the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and that those assets contribute to revenue generation. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

Adjusting Items Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2024 2023 Operating Expenses



Transaction and other costs $ 32 $ - Benefit-related (gain) loss (39) (44) Asset impairments and abandonments and restructuring 159 - Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 152 (44) Amortization of intangible assets 15 17 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 167 (27) Other



DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share) 286 341 Benefit-related (gain) loss, impairments of investment and other 254 (111) Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes 707 203 Tax impact of adjustments 162 46 Adjustments to Net Income $ 545 $ 157

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses, other income (expenses) and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.

Adjusted Operating Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2024 2023 Operating Income $ 5,847 $ 6,002 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 167 (27) Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,014 $ 5,975





EBITDA $ 10,894 $ 10,633 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 152 (44) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,046 $ 10,589





Total Operating Revenues $ 30,028 $ 30,139





Operating Income Margin 19.5 % 19.9 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 20.0 % 19.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.8 % 35.1 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS

First Quarter

2024 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.47 $ 0.57 DIRECTV intangible amortization (proportionate share) 0.03 0.04 Restructuring and impairments 0.06 - Benefit-related, transaction and other costs (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.60 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted -8.3 %

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000) 7,193 7,474

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and deposits at financial institutions that are greater than 90 days (e.g., certificates of deposit and time deposits), from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2024 Dollars in millions











Three Months Ended





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Four Quarters

20231

20231

20231

2024

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,053

$ 11,203

$ 10,555

$ 11,046

$ 43,857 End-of-period current debt















7,060 End-of-period long-term debt















125,704 Total End-of-Period Debt















132,764 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents















3,520 Less: Time Deposits















500 Net Debt Balance















128,744 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio















2.94 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 24, 2024.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2023 Dollars in millions











Three Months Ended





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Four Quarters

20221

20221

20221

20231

Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,330

$ 10,714

$ 10,231

$ 10,589

$ 41,864 End-of-period current debt















13,757 End-of-period long-term debt















123,727 Total End-of-Period Debt















137,484 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents















2,821 Net Debt Balance















134,663 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio















3.22 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 24, 2024.

Supplemental Operational Measures

As a supplemental presentation to our Communications segment operating results, we are providing a view of our AT&T Business Solutions results which includes both wireless and fixed operations. This combined view presents a complete profile of the entire business customer relationship and underscores the importance of mobile solutions to serving our business customers. Our supplemental presentation of business solutions operations is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results.

Supplemental Operational Measure

First Quarter



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023



Mobility Business Wireline Adj. 1 Business Solutions

Mobility Business Wireline Adj.1 Business Solutions Percent Change Operating Revenues



















Wireless service $ 15,994 $ - $ (13,608) $ 2,386

$ 15,483 $ - $ (13,203) $ 2,280 4.6 % Wireline service - 4,700 - 4,700

- 5,200 - 5,200 (9.6) % Wireless equipment 4,600 - (3,834) 766

5,099 - (4,326) 773 (0.9) % Wireline equipment - 213 - 213

- 131 - 131 62.6 % Total Operating Revenues 20,594 4,913 (17,442) 8,065

20,582 5,331 (17,529) 8,384 (3.8) %





















Operating Expenses



















Operations and support 11,639 3,487 (9,526) 5,600

12,213 3,623 (10,196) 5,640 (0.7) % EBITDA 8,955 1,426 (7,916) 2,465

8,369 1,708 (7,333) 2,744 (10.2) % Depreciation and amortization 2,487 1,362 (2,033) 1,816

2,098 1,330 (1,712) 1,716 5.8 % Total Operating Expenses 14,126 4,849 (11,559) 7,416

14,311 4,953 (11,908) 7,356 0.8 % Operating Income $ 6,468 $ 64 $ (5,883) $ 649

$ 6,271 $ 378 $ (5,621) $ 1,028 (36.9) %





















Operating Income Margin





8.0 %







12.3 % (430) BP 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communications segment under the Mobility business unit.

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T