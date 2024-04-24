Boeing Reports First Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2024

Undertaking comprehensive actions in our commercial business to strengthen quality and safety

Financial results reflect lower 737 deliveries and 737-9 grounding customer considerations

Revenue of $16.6 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($0.56) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($1.13)

Operating cash flow of ($3.4) billion and free cash flow of ($3.9) billion (non-GAAP)*

Total company backlog grew to $529 billion, including over 5,600 commercial airplanes











































Table 1. Summary Financial Results

First Quarter







(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change













Revenues

$16,569



$17,921



(8) %













GAAP











Loss from operations

($86)



($149)



NM Operating margins

(0.5) %

(0.8) %

NM Net loss

($355)



($425)



NM Loss per share

($0.56)



($0.69)



NM Operating cash flow

($3,362)



($318)



NM Non-GAAP*











Core operating loss

($388)



($440)



NM Core operating margins

(2.3) %

(2.5) %

NM Core loss per share

($1.13)



($1.27)



NM











































*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded first quarter revenue of $16.6 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($0.56) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($1.13) (Table 1). Boeing reported operating cash flow of ($3.4) billion and free cash flow of ($3.9) billion (non-GAAP)*. Results primarily reflect lower commercial delivery volume.

"Our first quarter results reflect the immediate actions we've taken to slow down 737 production to drive improvements in quality," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO. "We will take the time necessary to strengthen our quality and safety management systems and this work will position us for a stronger and more stable future."















































Table 2. Cash Flow

First Quarter























(Millions)

2024

2023















Operating cash flow

($3,362)



($318)

















Less additions to property, plant & equipment

($567)



($468)

















Free cash flow*

($3,929)



($786)









































































*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was ($3.4) billion in the quarter reflecting lower commercial deliveries, as well as unfavorable timing of receipts and expenditures (Table 2).































Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances

Quarter End (Billions)

Q1 24

Q4 23 Cash

$6.9



$12.7

Marketable securities1

$0.6

$3.3 Total

$7.5

$16.0









Consolidated debt

$47.9

$52.3

1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $7.5 billion, compared to $16.0 billion at the beginning of the quarter reflecting debt repayment and free cash flow usage in the quarter (Table 3). Debt was $47.9 billion, down from $52.3 billion at the beginning of the quarter due to the pay down of maturing debt. The company has access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Total company backlog at quarter end was $529 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes























































Table 4. Commercial Airplanes

First Quarter























(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

Change





































Deliveries

83



130



(36) %





































Revenues

$4,653



$6,704



(31) %











Loss from operations

($1,143)



($615)



NM











Operating margins

(24.6) %

(9.2) %

NM











































































Commercial Airplanes first quarter revenue of $4.7 billion and operating margin of (24.6) percent primarily reflect lower 737 deliveries and 737-9 grounding customer considerations (Table 4).

During the quarter, the 737 program slowed production below 38 per month to incorporate improvements to its quality management system and reduce traveled work within its factory and supply chain. In addition, Commercial Airplanes is implementing a comprehensive action plan to address feedback from the FAA audit of 737 production.

Commercial Airplanes booked 125 net orders, including 85 737-10 airplanes for American Airlines and 28 777X airplanes for customers including Ethiopian Airlines. Commercial Airplanes delivered 83 airplanes during the quarter and backlog included over 5,600 airplanes valued at $448 billion.

Defense, Space & Security























































Table 5. Defense, Space & Security

First Quarter























(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

Change





































Revenues

$6,950



$6,539



6 %











Earnings/(loss) from operations

$151



($212)



NM











Operating margins

2.2 %

(3.2) %

NM











































































Defense, Space & Security first quarter revenue was $7.0 billion. First quarter operating margin increased to 2.2 percent, primarily driven by higher volume and improved performance. Results also reflect $222 million of losses on certain fixed-price development programs.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security captured awards for 17 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force and German Navy, secured the final new-build production contract from the U.S. Navy for 17 F/A-18 Super Hornets, and was awarded an MQ-25 cost-type contract modification from the U.S. Navy including two additional test aircraft. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $61 billion, of which 31 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services























































Table 6. Global Services

First Quarter























(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

Change





































Revenues

$5,045



$4,720



7 %











Earnings from operations

$916



$847



8 %











Operating margins

18.2 %

17.9 %

0.3 pts











































































Global Services first quarter revenue of $5.0 billion and operating margin of 18.2 percent reflect higher commercial volume and favorable mix.

During the quarter, Global Services opened a maintenance facility in Jacksonville, Florida, supporting military customers and the U.S. Navy exercised options on a P-8 sustainment modification contract.

Additional Financial Information







































Table 7. Additional Financial Information

First Quarter















(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023







Revenues















Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($79)



($42)









Earnings/(loss) from operations















FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

$302



$291









Other unallocated items and eliminations

($312)



($460)









Other income, net

$277



$302









Interest and debt expense

($569)



($649)









Effective tax rate

6.1 %

14.3 %























































Other unallocated items and eliminations primarily reflects timing of allocations.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(loss), Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings/(loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margin and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for reconciliation of free cash flow to GAAP operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (11) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (12) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (13) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (14) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (15) unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (16) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (17) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (18) potential environmental liabilities; (19) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (20) changes in our ability to obtain debt financing on commercially reasonable terms, at competitive rates and in sufficient amounts; (21) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (22) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and (23) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

March 31















(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2024

2023







Sales of products $13,268



$14,914









Sales of services 3,301



3,007









Total revenues 16,569



17,921

























Cost of products (12,064)



(13,553)









Cost of services (2,629)



(2,445)









Total costs and expenses (14,693)



(15,998)











1,876



1,923









Income/(loss) from operating investments, net 67



(27)









General and administrative expense (1,161)



(1,304)









Research and development expense, net (868)



(741)









Loss from operations (86)



(149)









Other income, net 277



302









Interest and debt expense (569)



(649)









Loss before income taxes (378)



(496)









Income tax benefit 23



71









Net loss (355)



(425)









Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (12)



(11)









Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($343)



($414)

























Basic loss per share ($0.56)



($0.69)

























Diluted loss per share ($0.56)



($0.69)

























Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 613.2

602.5

















































The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)























(Dollars in millions, except per share data) March 31

2024

December 31

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $6,914



$12,691

Short-term and other investments 615



3,274

Accounts receivable, net 2,959



2,649

Unbilled receivables, net 9,673



8,317

Current portion of financing receivables, net 57



99

Inventories 83,471



79,741

Other current assets, net 2,843



2,504

Total current assets 106,532



109,275

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net 833



860

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,414 and

$22,245 10,696



10,661

Goodwill 8,089



8,093

Acquired intangible assets, net 2,034



2,094

Deferred income taxes 68



59

Investments 1,042



1,035

Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of of $1,098 and $1,046 5,190



4,935

Total assets $134,484



$137,012

Liabilities and equity





Accounts payable $11,616



$11,964

Accrued liabilities 21,607



22,331

Advances and progress billings 58,972



56,328

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 1,063



5,204

Total current liabilities 93,258



95,827

Deferred income taxes 223



229

Accrued retiree health care 2,196



2,233

Accrued pension plan liability, net 6,400



6,516

Other long-term liabilities 2,546



2,332

Long-term debt 46,877



47,103

Total liabilities 151,500



154,240

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;

1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061



5,061

Additional paid-in capital 10,539



10,309

Treasury stock, at cost - 398,878,880 and 402,746,136 shares (49,105)



(49,549)

Retained earnings 26,908



27,251

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,412)



(10,305)

Total shareholders' deficit (17,009)



(17,233)

Noncontrolling interests (7)



5

Total equity (17,016)



(17,228)

Total liabilities and equity $134,484



$137,012



The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



























Three months ended

March 31 (Dollars in millions) 2024

2023 Cash flows - operating activities:





Net loss ($355)



($425)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Non-cash items -





Share-based plans expense 119



222

Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution 606



553

Depreciation and amortization 442



457

Investment/asset impairment charges, net 21



11

Other charges and credits, net 10



33

Changes in assets and liabilities -





Accounts receivable (328)



(341)

Unbilled receivables (1,357)



(1,055)

Advances and progress billings 2,718



1,417

Inventories (3,778)



(390)

Other current assets (249)



82

Accounts payable (264)



231

Accrued liabilities (666)



(769)

Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred (59)



(122)

Other long-term liabilities (83)



(117)

Pension and other postretirement plans (261)



(244)

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net 79



101

Other 43



38

Net cash used by operating activities (3,362)



(318)

Cash flows - investing activities:





Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (567)



(468)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 11



5

Contributions to investments (243)



(3,561)

Proceeds from investments 2,907



2,203

Other (34)



(2)

Net cash provided/(used) by investing activities 2,074



(1,823)

Cash flows - financing activities:





New borrowings 27



17

Debt repayments (4,442)



(1,699)

Stock options exercised



44

Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (65)



(42)

Other 18





Net cash used by financing activities (4,462)



(1,680)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (28)



10

Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted (5,778)



(3,811)

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year 12,713



14,647

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period 6,935



10,836

Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments 21



24

Cash & cash equivalents at end of period $6,914



$10,812



The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

March 31















(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023







Revenues:













Commercial Airplanes $4,653



$6,704









Defense, Space & Security 6,950



6,539









Global Services 5,045



4,720









Unallocated items, eliminations and other (79)



(42)









Total revenues $16,569



$17,921









Loss from operations:













Commercial Airplanes ($1,143)



($615)









Defense, Space & Security 151



(212)









Global Services 916



847









Segment operating (loss)/earnings (76)



20









Unallocated items, eliminations and other (312)



(460)









FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 302



291









Loss from operations (86)



(149)









Other income, net 277



302









Interest and debt expense (569)



(649)









Loss before income taxes (378)



(496)









Income tax expense 23



71









Net loss (355)



(425)









Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (12)



(11)









Net loss attributable to Boeing Shareholders ($343)



($414)









Research and development expense, net:













Commercial Airplanes $518



$444









Defense, Space & Security 235



195









Global Services 26



26









Other 89



76









Total research and development expense, net $868



$741









Unallocated items, eliminations and other:













Share-based plans $10



($52)









Deferred compensation (30)



(54)









Amortization of previously capitalized interest (23)



(23)









Research and development expense, net (89)



(76)









Eliminations and other unallocated items (180)



(255)









Sub-total (included in Core operating loss) (312)



(460)









Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 230



223









Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 72



68









FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 302



291









Total ($10)



($169)



















































The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited)





























Deliveries

Three months ended

March 31 Commercial Airplanes

2024



2023

737

67



113

747

-



1

767

3



1

777

-



4

787

13



11

Total

83



130













Defense, Space & Security







AH-64 Apache (New)

-



7

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

6



13

CH-47 Chinook (New)

1



5

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



1

F-15 Models

1



2

F/A-18 Models

1



7

KC-46 Tanker

3



1

P-8 Models

1



3

Commercial Satellites

-



3

Total1

14



42

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications







































Total backlog (Dollars in millions)

March 31

2024



December 31

2023

Commercial Airplanes

$447,533



$440,507

Defense, Space & Security

60,744



59,012

Global Services

19,693



19,869

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

779



807

Total backlog

$528,749



$520,195











Contractual backlog

$505,918



$497,094

Unobligated backlog

22,831



23,101

Total backlog

$528,749



$520,195













The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Core operating loss, Core operating margin, and Core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of Loss from operations, operating margin, and Diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.











































(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

First Quarter 2024





First Quarter 2023



$ millions Per Share

$ millions Per Share Revenues

16,569





17,921



Loss from operations (GAAP)

(86)





(149)



Operating margins (GAAP)

(0.5) %



(0.8) %















FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:











Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(230)





(223)



Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(72)





(68)



FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(302)





(291)



Core operating loss (non-GAAP)

($388)





($440)



Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

(2.3) %



(2.5) %















Diluted loss per share (GAAP)



($0.56)





($0.69)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($230)

(0.37)



($223)

(0.37)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment



(72)

(0.12)





(68)

(0.11)

Non-operating pension expense

(123)

(0.20)



(134)

(0.23)

Non-operating postretirement expense



(18)

(0.03)





(15)

(0.02)

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

93

0.15



92

0.15

Subtotal of adjustments

($350)

($0.57)



($348)

($0.58)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)



($1.13)





($1.27)















Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)



613.2





602.5





1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

