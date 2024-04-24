DJ Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (LOUF) Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam US ESG Low Carbon Equity Factors UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 23/04/2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 163.3050 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 275708 CODE: LOUF =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJBLDJ48 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LOUF Sequence No.: 317722 EQS News ID: 1888433 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 24, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)