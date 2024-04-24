Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24
[24.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,841,276.00
|USD
|0
|73,012,951.23
|6.7347
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,416,522.00
|EUR
|0
|19,604,010.86
|5.738
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|115,553.00
|GBP
|0
|1,045,586.06
|9.0485
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,108,612.16
|7.7769