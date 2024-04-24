SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will present a Trial-in-Progress poster on the DUET-01 Phase 1/2 study of BOXR1030 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 31 June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL.

BOXR1030 is a next-generation GPC3-targeted CAR T-cell therapy enhanced with a transgene encoding GOT2, a critical enzyme involved in cellular metabolism. Preclinical studies of BOXR1030 have demonstrated its superior activity compared to standard CAR T-cell therapies. It is the most advanced therapeutic candidate from SOTIO's BOXR platform of enhanced cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

The DUET-01 clinical trial is a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, dose escalation study to assess and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose of BOXR1030 in patients with GPC3 positive advanced solid tumors. The trial will enroll up to 98 patients with advanced, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, squamous cell lung cancer, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma.

Poster details are as follows:

Title: "DUET-01: A first-in-human, phase 1/2 study of BOXR1030 in patients with advanced glypican-3-positive solid tumors"

Abstract Number: TPS2681

Session: Developmental Therapeutics Immunotherapy

Date Time: June 1, 2024, 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. CDT

Presentation materials will be available after presentations conclude here.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate which entered the clinic in 2022; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors as well as other molecules approaching clinical stage such as SOT201, our next-generation PD-1-inhibiting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

