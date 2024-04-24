Anzeige
24.04.2024 | 16:26
AI Holds the Key to Resilient Cities

By Justina Nixon-Saintil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / IBM
Originally published by Project Syndicate

The cities that some 4.4 billion people call home are increasingly at risk of catastrophic climate-driven events. Rising sea levels and flooding threaten coastal megacities like New York City and Jakarta, and extreme heat waves, like those that afflict cities across South Asia and the Middle East each year, are projected to become more frequent and severe.

While our built environments and infrastructure are being tested by unpredictable weather and changing populations, many urban communities are facing heightened climate-related health and economic risks. Dangers such as air pollution and natural disasters can be especially acute in developing countries, where they threaten to drive more people into poverty.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of Project Syndication

