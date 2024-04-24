Anzeige
24.04.2024
Tquila announces launch and first close of $60 million Tquila Paloma Fund, marking milestone in tech venture investment

LONDON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tquila today announced the launch and first close of the Tquila Paloma Fund (the "Paloma Fund"), with $40m of commitments representing two-thirds of its target capital raise of $60m.

Tquila is a global technology venture-building company, founded by James McHugh in 2010. Tquila has built a thriving portfolio of fast growth technology service businesses across multiple geographies including the US, EMEA, Japan and Australia, bringing a combination of investment with expertise across accelerated growth, talent acquisition and operations.

Tquila invests in companies from seed through to exit, either as stand-alone entities or with co-investment from consulting technology firms and software companies, creating over $1b of equity value since its inception. Its current portfolio includes businesses focused on Data, AI, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Google Cloud, Salesforce, UiPath, AWS and Snowflake.

The Paloma Fund will accelerate the current portfolio, as well as expand Tquila's investments into a broader range of technologies and geographies.

Tquila has built an impressive team of industry and asset management experts to deliver on its strategy, including Carsten Jorgensen, former Chair and CEO of the Mittal Family Investment Office and Head of Investments at Inter IKEA Fund Management. Carsten will Chair the Paloma Fund and said that "The Paloma Fund reaching a solid first close in under six months is testimony to the unique opportunity Tquila offers investors and clients to partner with the in-demand software companies, and to a committed and talented group of tech entrepreneurs."

James McHugh, founder and CEO of Tquila, former founder, CEO and Chairman of K2 Partnering Solutions said, "We are fortunate to have a world class team of entrepreneurs invested with, as advisors to, and as partners of - our inaugural fund. All of us at Tquila are delighted to be working with Carsten and the Paloma Fund team. The experience, focus and professionalism they've brought to the group has allowed us to accelerate our opportunity and with that, growth."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tquila-announces-launch-and-first-close-of-60-million-tquila-paloma-fund-marking-milestone-in-tech-venture-investment-302126033.html

