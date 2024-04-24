Anzeige
24.04.2024 | 16:58
Hashdex AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act)

Zurich, April 24, 2024 - Hashdex AG, a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced the preliminary publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hashdex AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report | IFRS-EU accounting standards
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Report Type: Annual financial report | Swiss GAAP accounting standards
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Report Type: Annual financial report | German GAAP accounting standards
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Company: Hashdex AG
Baarerstrasse 112
6300 Zug
Switzerland

Website: www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU

About Hashdex
Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Indexor follow Hashdex on Xor LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Kendal Till/Josh Gerth
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Hashdex@DLPR.com


