Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager") today announced that it has determined that it is in the best interests of LDIC North American Small Business Fund (Corporate Class) (the "Fund"), a class of shares of LDIC Mutual Fund Corporation Inc., to terminate the Fund on June 26, 2024 (the "Termination Date"). The Manager has considered the size of the Fund (which is relatively small) against the operating expenses of the Fund and has determined that it is no longer in the best interests of shareholders to continue the offering of the Fund.

Effective today, the Fund will cease to be available for purchase and all remaining outstanding shares will be redeemed (cancelled) at the NAV per share on June 26, 2024. The shareholders will be able to redeem their shares of the Fund up to and including June 26, 2024.

Those shareholders, who are existing discretionary managed clients, will receive the redemption proceeds in their managed accounts with us. For other shareholders, the redemption proceeds will be delivered in the same manner as shareholder-initiated redemptions.

The Manager will send a notice to each shareholder in the Fund notifying them of the termination.

