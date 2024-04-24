Lucinity Appoints Udi Nessimyan as President and Chief Revenue Officer

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity , a leader in generative AI for financial institutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Udi Nessimyan as its new President and Chief Revenue Officer. Udi brings to the role a wealth of experience from his time in AI development at some of the world's most prestigious tech companies, including Sealed.ai, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services.



Gudmundur Kristjansson, Founder and CEO of Lucinity, expressed his enthusiasm about Udi's appointment, stating, "Udi's proven track record of driving growth and innovation aligns perfectly with our core mission at Lucinity. His strategic acumen and deep industry knowledge are invaluable as we continue to develop and deliver AI solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our clients' operations."

Udi's career highlights include co-founding and leading Sealed.ai as CEO, where he spearheaded the development of a cutting-edge conversational AI platform that redefined standards in business communication. At Basis Technology, he was instrumental in driving sales and operational strategies for their flagship products, including Rosette and various Cyber Forensics tools, achieving an annual recurring revenue growth rate exceeding 30%.

In his new role, Udi will focus on refining Lucinity's approach to marketing, sales, and customer onboarding. His expertise will be crucial in ensuring that Lucinity's innovative AI solutions are effectively communicated and reach the right audiences, thereby maximizing their impact and facilitating the adoption of the technology.

"Udi's involvement is vital as we strive to make our AI tools more intuitive and impactful," said Kristjansson. "His insights and leadership will enhance our ability to deliver these technologies efficiently and effectively, aligning them closely with customer needs and industry demands."

Under Udi's leadership, Lucinity is set to deepen its commitment to unleashing human efficiency with AI, expanding the reach and impact of its mission to create AI that makes people better at what they do.

Lucinity thanks its partners and stakeholders for their continued support and interest as it embarks on this exciting new chapter.

About Lucinity:

Lucinity is a leader in generative AI technologies for financial institutions, designed to accelerate workforce efficiency. Its platform features Luci, an AI copilot that enhances intelligence gathering, analysis, and decision-making, allowing institutions to streamline operations and reduce costs. As an open, configurable, no-code platform, Lucinity is a crucial tool for enhancing productivity and operational efficiency in the financial sector.

