24.04.2024 | 16:54
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2024

WABASH, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/23/2024 Close: $34.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $920,000 or $0.82 per common share compared to $1,216,000 or $1.07 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3,536,000 compared to $3,975,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $880,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3,478,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share compared to $4,355,000 or $3.84 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $10,813,000 compared to $12,599,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $475,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2,975,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $10,084,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 7.67% and 8.56%, respectively, compared to 10.47% and 12.59% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.66% and 0.72%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 1.09%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $4,105,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 8.62% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $556,704,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders' equity was $47,963,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31 June 30
2024 2023
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions$ 2,635,498 $ 8,686,057
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions4,410,327 4,668,889
Cash and cash equivalents7,045,825 13,354,946
Securities available for sale107,185,861 110,063,452
Loans held for sale158,000 80,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,366,311 at
March 31, 2024 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023410,645,871 390,544,236
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost1,289,700 1,289,700
Accrued interest receivable2,718,842 2,648,368
Premises and equipment, net7,762,148 8,121,511
Mortgage servicing rights1,095,003 1,128,019
Cash surrender value of life insurance12,619,809 10,086,476
Goodwill1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed assets1,250 109,596
Other assets4,967,346 4,604,551
Total assets$ 556,703,553 $ 543,244,753
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing$ 50,711,836 $ 53,267,081
Interest-bearing446,835,882 437,700,301
Total deposits497,547,718 490,967,382
Borrowings6,500,000 2,100,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities4,692,595 3,792,808
Total liabilities508,740,313 496,860,190
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,843 - March 31, 2024 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 202318,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital10,220,664 10,150,145
Retained earnings60,903,966 59,406,634
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(10,532,232)(10,588,876)
Treasury stock, at cost: 709,485 at March 31, 2024 and
709,971 shares at June 30, 2023(12,647,521)(12,601,703)
Total shareholders' equity47,963,240 46,384,563
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 556,703,553 $ 543,244,753


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31
20242023 2024 2023
UnauditedUnaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$ 5,373,052$ 4,494,524 $ 15,688,146 $ 12,606,871
Taxable securities508,864477,067 1,493,040 1,381,213
Tax exempt securities407,951457,460 1,250,686 1,377,899
Other57,61676,502 189,900 360,583
Total interest and dividend income6,347,4835,505,553 18,621,772 15,726,566
Interest expense:
Deposits2,746,9431,526,134 7,680,525 3,121,684
Borrowings64,8884,665 128,357 6,037
Total interest expense2,811,8311,530,799 7,808,882 3,127,721
Net interest income 3,535,652 3,974,754 10,812,890 12,598,845
Provision for credit losses-75,000 - 475,000
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses 3,535,652 3,899,754 10,812,890 12,123,845
Noninterest income:
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities-(3,633)- (3,633)
Net gains on sales of loans28,34912,710 71,755 151,602
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets-(20,533)- (20,533)
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO-(8,775)(37,006)3,066
Commission income364,240299,231 1,034,231 923,239
Service charges and fees276,777242,269 779,262 804,352
Earnings on life insurance107,85179,662 283,332 238,088
Other291,081278,705 874,958 879,123
Total noninterest income1,068,298879,636 3,006,532 2,975,304
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits1,942,7611,913,505 5,726,167 5,551,802
Occupancy and equipment323,582320,444 950,172 932,825
Professional116,840109,579 359,794 326,487
Marketing98,890102,263 281,794 281,215
Deposit insurance premium69,00039,025 207,666 119,968
Regulatory assessment10,3458,511 31,035 24,690
Correspondent bank charges25,67521,650 69,885 66,073
Data processing474,275435,771 1,384,115 1,236,359
Printing, postage and supplies64,21465,940 219,432 221,267
Expense on life insurance41,24921,889 88,785 65,982
Contribution expense20,94620,248 40,881 40,124
Expense on REO-636 5,822 6,540
Other421,267418,077 1,217,961 1,210,389
Total noninterest expense3,609,0443,477,538 10,583,509 10,083,721
Income before income taxes 994,906 1,301,852 3,235,913 5,015,428
Income tax expense75,10085,468 264,001 660,505
Net income $ 919,806$ 1,216,384 $ 2,971,912 $ 4,354,923


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
2024202320242023
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings$0.82$1.07$2.64$3.84
Diluted earnings$0.82$1.07$2.64$3.84
Dividends paid$0.29$0.28$0.87$0.84
Average shares issued and outstanding1,128,3941,128,9951,126,9981,133,501
Shares outstanding end of period1,126,8431,127,3571,126,8431,127,357
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin **2.66%3.13%2.70%3.25%
Return on average assets ***0.66%0.93%0.72%1.09%
Return on average common equity ***7.67%10.47%8.56%12.59%
March 31June 30
20242023
Nonperforming assets *$4,105,121$2,065,381
Repossessed assets$1,250$109,596
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
