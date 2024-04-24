Epique Realty Elevates Agent Wellbeing with New Free Benefit: Roadside Assistance Announced at PowerCON

Agents were revitalized and energized to learn the latest benefit revealed by Epique: FREE Roadside Assistance!

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / At the end of Day 2 of PowerCON, you would expect there to be at least a bit of time lag, but not with Epique Realty. Agents were revitalized and energized to learn the latest benefit revealed by Epique: FREE Roadside Assistance!

In the hustle and bustle of the real estate world, agents often find themselves crisscrossing the roads in their vehicles, their minds consumed with closing deals rather than checking tire pressures. Yet, the unexpected can strike at any moment, leaving them stranded with a flat tire or in the aftermath of an accident. In a move that underscores its steadfast commitment to agent welfare, Epique Realty proudly introduces yet another free and invaluable benefit: Free Roadside Assistance. This latest addition not only grants agents peace of mind but also underscores Epique's assurance to equip agents with the tools they need to thrive in their business endeavors.

Through a partnership with Good Sam, the #1 roadside assistance program recognized by TopConsumerReviews.com, Epique Realty ensures that its agents are never left stranded when the unexpected occurs. Good Sam's Platinum coverage offers a comprehensive suite of benefits tailored to meet the needs of today's busy real estate professionals. From unlimited towing to flat tire assistance and emergency fuel delivery, Good Sam has agents covered around the clock with 24/7 Emergency Breakdown Support.

Key benefits of Good Sam Platinum coverage provided by Epique include:

Unlimited towing distance to the nearest service facility or independent professional service center.

Assistance for flat tires, lockouts, battery jump/replacement, and fuel/fluids delivery-Good Sam gets you back up and running with a service technician who can fix, purchase, or replace as needed.

Access to over 30,000 towing and service specialists, coupled with onsite technician support.

Exclusive discounts on rental cars, hotel accommodations, service and parts, and more.

Family coverage extending to spouses, domestic partners, and dependent children under 25.

Trip Interruption service offering reimbursement of up to $1,200 for eligible expenses incurred during an accident more than 100 miles from home.

Emergency Medical Referral Service providing access to medical, dental, and legal referrals while traveling.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty who was recently named a 2024 Woman of Interest, Corporate, by GlobeSt, explained, "At Epique, we believe that our agents' success is our success. As a mother and a businesswoman, I personally know the need for security on our roads. By prioritizing our agents' needs and providing comprehensive support, we all benefit by supporting each other and working together."

From cutting-edge AI technology to the peace of mind afforded by roadside assistance, along with the mundane necessity of the free benefit for washing the car, Epique Realty remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting agents at every turn. With Epique, agents can rest assured that they have a partner who not only champions their professional success but also prioritizes their wellbeing. Epique has its agents covered.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Dedicated to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

