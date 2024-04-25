OPUS Launches in the United Arab Emirates and Partners with Fiker Institute

OPUS launches in UAE to become convening force for business builders

OPUS and Fiker Institute collaborate to test ideas and advance global solutions among the next generation of change-agents

The partnership will focus on amplifying the entrepreneurial corridor between the UAE and the UK

DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPUS, the opportunity community for business builders, today announces a partnership with leading Dubai-based think-tank, Fiker Institute, as it launches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As the UAE continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, prioritising innovation and building for the future, OPUS is creating a centre of gravity for the entrepreneurial community to support and facilitate further opportunity creation between the UK and the UAE.

Members of OPUS in the UAE will continue to be at the forefront of economic and social progress, with access to OPUS's value proposition of People (networking with member peers), Places (provision of workspace) and Programming (events & experiences). Additionally, OPUS will facilitate international relationship building between members in the UK and UAE, as the platform seeks to create an international corridor of entrepreneurial talent.

To aid OPUS's mission of supporting business builders in unlocking their potential, OPUS is partnering with Fiker Institute to promote international action and intellectual discourse among the memberships of both organisations. Founded by Dubai Abulhoul in 2021, Fiker Institute is an interdisciplinary think tank and research organisation based in Dubai. Focused on, but not limited to, global governance, foreign policy, climate change, neo-colonialism and culture. Together, through a joint programme of events and experiences, Fiker and OPUS will further their collective missions, bringing the UK and UAE's leading business builders into important, collectively curated conversations.

Dubai Abulhoul, Founder & CEO of Fiker Institute, commented on the partnership: "Fiker Institute's partnership with OPUS today represents not just a collaboration, but a shared vision to empower entrepreneurs as architects of change, steering us towards a collective future where global challenges are met with innovative and context-driven solutions, and where the power of business becomes a beacon for sustainable progress."

On the evening of 24th April, OPUS and Fiker Institute co-hosted a launch event at Fiker Institute's Library, celebrating the partnership and welcoming regional and global business leaders to the occasion. OPUS Board Member, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York, addressed guests alongside Oliver Christian, British Consul General to Dubai and HM Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, HRH Princess Beatrice, who has proudly supported OPUS since its inception in the UK said: "As the world continues to speed up, especially in the advent of new technologies, it is important to remember that relationships are at the core of any success story. Our mission to connect builders and unlock opportunity is right at the heart of that philosophy, and I believe the creation of a community of entrepreneurs who are keen to help each other will only further catalyse the UAE's extraordinary story."

Oliver Christian, British Consul General to Dubai and HM Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, added: "Connecting innovators, thought leaders and entrepreneurs in the UK and the UAE is a truly exciting proposition, and OPUS's ambition to deepen the already strong ties between our nations is an endeavour I support and applaud."

OPUS Chair & Founder, Sam Tidswell-Norrish, said of the launch and partnership: "OPUS and I are deep believers in the power of partnership. The launch of OPUS with our friends at Fiker Institute is a testament to that, and our team is laser-focused on unlocking as much opportunity between our members as possible. The UAE is simply remarkable, and we are unwaveringly committed to playing our role in its progress as we seek to create the centre of gravity in the region for business builders, and we will work tirelessly on behalf of our members to earn that position."

OPUS will begin onboarding Founding Members in the region on 15thMay 2024.

About OPUS

OPUS is a global community for business builders-the creators, the doers, and the curious. We're dedicated to unlocking the potential of those actively building businesses in the UK and the UAE. By creating a space where diversity and inclusivity thrive, we connect exceptional entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of business.

Our mission is to cultivate a community that promotes collaboration, innovation, and a positive impact. At its core, OPUS is built on the principle that community is the ultimate catalyst for opportunity.

To find out more, visit: www.joinopus.org

About Fiker Institute

Fiker Institute is an international affairs think tank based in Dubai. Through an interdisciplinary framework, Fiker Institute serves as a platform to advance two-way dialogue between the Arab world and the rest of the international community to test ideas, debate constructs, and develop deeper intellectual understanding. Fiker Institute's areas of research focus include, but are not limited to, decolonization, global governance, and the future of multilateralism.

To find out more, visit: https://www.fikerinstitute.org/

