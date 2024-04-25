International Business Machines Corp - 1st Quarter Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS
Accelerated Software revenue growth; Strong gross margin expansion and cash generation
Announces strategic acquisition of HashiCorp, Inc.
ARMONK, N.Y., April 25, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2024 earnings results.
"We began the year with solid revenue and free cash flow growth, reflecting the strength of our hybrid cloud and AI strategy. We continue to capitalize on the excitement and demand for enterprise AI from our clients. Our book of business for watsonx and generative AI again showed strong momentum, growing quarter over quarter, and has now eclipsed one billion dollars since we launched watsonx in mid-2023. As a result, for the full year, we continue to expect revenue performance in line with our mid-single digit model and about $12 billion in free cash flow," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "To strengthen our position in today's hybrid cloud and AI-driven technology landscape, we also announced our intent to acquire HashiCorp. IBM's and HashiCorp's combined portfolios will help clients manage growing application and infrastructure complexity and create a comprehensive hybrid cloud platform designed for the AI era."
Strategic Acquisition
IBM today announced its intent to acquire HashiCorp, Inc. for $35 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. The acquisition will create a comprehensive end-to-end hybrid cloud platform for the AI era. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to approval by HashiCorp shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
First-Quarter Highlights
- Revenue
- Revenue of $14.5 billion, up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Software revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
- Consulting revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue down 1 percent, flat at constant currency
- Profit Margin
- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 53.5 percent, up 80 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 54.7 percent, up 100 basis points
- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 7.4 percent, flat; Operating (Non-GAAP): 11.5 percent, up 130 basis points
- Cash Flow
- Net cash from operating activities of $4.2 billion, up $0.4 billion; free cash flow of $1.9 billion, up $0.6 billion
- Over the last twelve months, net cash from operating activities of $14.3 billion; free cash flow of $11.8 billion
FIRST QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Gross
Profit
Margin
Pre-tax
Income
Pre-tax
Income
Margin
Net
Income (1)
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
GAAP from
Operations
$ 14.5 B
$ 7.7 B
53.5
%
$ 1.1 B
7.4
%
$ 1.6 B
$ 1.69
Year/Year
1
%(2)
3
%
0.8
Pts
1
%
0.0
Pts
69
%
66
%
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
$ 7.9 B
54.7
%
$ 1.7 B
11.5
%
$ 1.6 B
$ 1.68
Year/Year
3
%
1.0
Pts
14
%
1.3
Pts
25
%
24
%
(1) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.
(2) 3% at constant currency.
"In the quarter we continued to focus on the fundamentals of our business, growing revenue, expanding operating margins, improving profit performance and increasing productivity and operating leverage," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "These fundamentals, combined with our strong cash generation, position us to invest both organically and through strategic acquisitions like today's announcement with HashiCorp. At the same time, we continue to return value to shareholders through our dividend."
Segment Results for First Quarter
- Software - revenues of $5.9 billion, up 5.5 percent, up 5.9 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency:
-- Red Hat up 9 percent
-- Automation up 13 percent
-- Data & AI up 1 percent
-- Security down 3 percent
- Transaction Processing up 3 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
- Consulting - revenues of $5.2 billion, down 0.2 percent, up 1.7 percent at constant currency:
- Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Application Operations down 3 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure - revenues of $3.1 billion, down 0.7 percent, up 0.2 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
-- IBM Z up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
-- Distributed Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, down 7 percent at constant currency
- Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 1.6 percent, down 1.5 percent at constant currency
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.2 billion, up $0.4 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $2.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $1.9 billion, up $0.6 billion year to year. Over the last twelve months, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $14.3 billion and free cash flow of $11.8 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.
IBM ended the first quarter with $19.3 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $5.8 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $9.9 billion, totaled $59.5 billion, up $3.0 billion since the end of 2023.
Full-Year 2024 Expectations
- Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-and-a-half to two-point headwind to revenue growth
- Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $12 billion in free cash flow
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.
Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.
Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results -
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
- adjusted EBITDA.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
For watsonx and generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
2024
2023 (1)
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
Software
$ 5,899
$ 5,591
Consulting
5,186
5,197
Infrastructure
3,076
3,098
Financing
193
196
Other
108
169
TOTAL REVENUE
14,462
14,252
GROSS PROFIT
7,742
7,509
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Software
82.4
%
82.6
%
Consulting
25.3
%
25.5
%
Infrastructure
54.2
%
51.8
%
Financing
48.5
%
43.9
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
53.5
%
52.7
%
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
4,974
4,853
R,D&E
1,796
1,655
Intellectual property and custom development income
(216)
(180)
Other (income) and expense
(317)
(245)
Interest expense
432
367
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
6,669
6,451
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,074
1,058
Pre-tax margin
7.4
%
7.4
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (2)
(502)
124
Effective tax rate (2)
(46.7)
%
11.7
%
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1,575
$ 934
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
30
(7)
NET INCOME
$ 1,605
$ 927
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
$ 1.69
$ 1.02
Discontinued Operations
$ 0.03
$ (0.01)
TOTAL
$ 1.72
$ 1.01
Basic
Continuing Operations
$ 1.72
$ 1.03
Discontinued Operations
$ 0.03
$ (0.01)
TOTAL
$ 1.75
$ 1.02
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)
Assuming Dilution
933.4
917.8
Basic
917.2
907.5
____________________
(1) Recast to reflect segment changes.
(2) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
At
March 31,
At
December 31,
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 14,603
$ 13,068
Restricted cash
162
21
Marketable securities
4,512
373
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
6,041
7,214
Short-term financing receivables, net
5,521
6,793
Other accounts receivable, net
760
640
Inventories
1,212
1,161
Deferred costs
1,047
998
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,804
2,639
Total Current Assets
36,663
32,908
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,594
5,501
Operating right-of-use assets, net
3,204
3,220
Long-term financing receivables, net
4,927
5,766
Prepaid pension assets
7,545
7,506
Deferred costs
810
842
Deferred taxes
6,465
6,656
Goodwill
59,534
60,178
Intangibles, net
10,750
11,036
Investments and sundry assets
1,678
1,626
Total Assets
$ 137,169
$ 135,241
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
$ 1,710
$ 2,270
Short-term debt
5,471
6,426
Accounts payable
3,588
4,132
Deferred income
14,051
13,451
Operating lease liabilities
784
820
Other liabilities
6,794
7,022
Total Current Liabilities
32,397
34,122
Long-term debt
54,033
50,121
Retirement related obligations
10,421
10,808
Deferred income
3,488
3,533
Operating lease liabilities
2,583
2,568
Other liabilities
10,914
11,475
Total Liabilities
113,836
112,628
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
60,145
59,643
Retained earnings
151,362
151,276
Treasury stock - at cost
(169,759)
(169,624)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(18,488)
(18,761)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
23,261
22,533
Noncontrolling interests
72
80
Total Equity
23,333
22,613
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 137,169
$ 135,241
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in Millions)
2024
2023
2024
Net Cash from Operations per GAAP
$ 4,168
$ 3,774
$ 14,325
Less: change in IBM Financing receivables
1,897
1,977
1,152
Capital Expenditures, net
(361)
(457)
(1,393)
Free Cash Flow
1,910
1,340
11,780
Acquisitions
(82)
(22)
(5,142)
Divestitures
703
-
699
Dividends
(1,522)
(1,497)
(6,065)
Non-Financing Debt
5,244
9,692
1,098
Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)
(437)
(762)
(684)
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable
Securities
$ 5,815
$ 8,752
$ 1,686
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
2024
2023
Net Income from Operations
$ 1,605
$ 927
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)
1,132
1,074
Stock-based Compensation
320
268
Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)
(785)
(473)
IBM Financing A/R
1,897
1,977
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 4,168
$ 3,774
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
(361)
(457)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
703
-
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(82)
(22)
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
(4,469)
(7,481)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
$ (4,210)
$ (7,960)
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
3,382
7,304
Dividends
(1,522)
(1,497)
Financing - Other
17
(99)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
$ 1,877
$ 5,708
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
(159)
24
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
$ 1,676
$ 1,547
____________________
(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.
(2) Includes the reduction of tax reserves.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in Billions)
2024
2023
Yr/Yr
Net Income as reported (GAAP)
$ 1.6
$ 0.9
$ 0.7
Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.0
0.0
0.0
Income from continuing operations
1.6
0.9
0.6
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.
(0.5)
0.1
(0.6)
Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)
1.1
1.1
0.0
Non-operating adjustments (before tax)
Acquisition-related charges (1)
0.5
0.4
0.1
Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)
0.1
0.0
0.1
Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.
1.7
1.4
0.2
Net interest expense
0.2
0.2
0.0
Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets
0.7
0.7
0.0
Stock-based compensation
0.3
0.3
0.1
Workforce rebalancing charges
0.4
0.3
0.1
Corporate (gains) and charges (2)
(0.2)
0.0
(0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3.0
$ 2.8
$ 0.2
____________________
(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 5,899
$ 5,186
$ 3,076
$ 193
Segment Profit
$ 1,500
$ 424
$ 311
$ 92
Segment Profit Margin
25.4
%
8.2
%
10.1
%
47.7
%
Change YTY Revenue
5.5
%
(0.2)
%
(0.7)
%
(1.6)
%
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
5.9
%
1.7
%
0.2
%
(1.5)
%
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (1)
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 5,591
$ 5,197
$ 3,098
$ 196
Segment Profit
$ 1,379
$ 427
$ 307
$ 100
Segment Profit Margin
24.7
%
8.2
%
9.9
%
51.2
%
____________________
(1) Recast to reflect segment changes.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts (3)
Operating
(Non-
GAAP)
Gross Profit
$ 7,742
$ 170
$ -
$ -
$ 7,913
Gross Profit Margin
53.5
%
1.2
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
54.7
%
S,G&A
$ 4,974
$ (268)
$ -
$ -
$ 4,706
Other (Income) & Expense
(317)
(50)
(96)
-
(463)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,669
(318)
(96)
-
6,255
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
1,074
488
96
-
1,658
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
7.4
%
3.4
pts.
0.7
pts.
-
pts.
11.5
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
$ (502)
$ 142
$ 5
$ 448
$ 94
Effective Tax Rate
(46.7)
%
22.3
pts.
3.0
pts.
27.0
pts.
5.6
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 1,575
$ 346
$ 91
$ (448)
$ 1,564
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
10.9
%
2.4
pts.
0.6
pts.
(3.1)
pts.
10.8
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
Operations
$ 1.69
$ 0.37
$ 0.10
$ (0.48)
$ 1.68
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Operating
(Non-
GAAP)
Gross Profit
$ 7,509
$ 148
$ -
$ -
$ 7,658
Gross Profit Margin
52.7
%
1.0
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
53.7
%
S,G&A
$ 4,853
$ (246)
$ -
$ -
$ 4,607
Other (Income) & Expense
(245)
(2)
5
-
(242)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,451
(247)
5
-
6,209
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
1,058
396
(5)
-
1,449
Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing
Operations
7.4
%
2.8
pts.
0.0
pts.
-
pts.
10.2
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)
$ 124
$ 91
$ (10)
$ (5)
$ 200
Effective Tax Rate
11.7
%
3.1
pts.
(0.7)
pts.
(0.3)
pts.
13.8
%
Income from Continuing Operations
$ 934
$ 305
$ 5
$ 5
$ 1,249
Income Margin from Continuing Operations
6.6
%
2.1
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
8.8
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing
$ 1.02
$ 0.33
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 1.36
____________________
(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $50 million on foreign
exchange call option contracts related to the company's planned acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.
(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.
(3) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.
(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Ended
(Dollars in Billions)
2024
2023
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 4.2
$ 3.8
Add:
|
Net interest expense
0.2
0.2
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations
(0.5)
0.1
Less change in:
Financing receivables
1.9
2.0
Other assets and liabilities/Other, net (1)
(1.0)
(0.7)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3.0
$ 2.8
____________________
(1) Other assets and liabilities/Other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash flow chart, workforce
rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.