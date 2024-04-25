International Business Machines Corp - 1st Quarter Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

Accelerated Software revenue growth; Strong gross margin expansion and cash generation

Announces strategic acquisition of HashiCorp, Inc.

ARMONK, N.Y., April 25, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced first-quarter 2024 earnings results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg

"We began the year with solid revenue and free cash flow growth, reflecting the strength of our hybrid cloud and AI strategy. We continue to capitalize on the excitement and demand for enterprise AI from our clients. Our book of business for watsonx and generative AI again showed strong momentum, growing quarter over quarter, and has now eclipsed one billion dollars since we launched watsonx in mid-2023. As a result, for the full year, we continue to expect revenue performance in line with our mid-single digit model and about $12 billion in free cash flow," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "To strengthen our position in today's hybrid cloud and AI-driven technology landscape, we also announced our intent to acquire HashiCorp. IBM's and HashiCorp's combined portfolios will help clients manage growing application and infrastructure complexity and create a comprehensive hybrid cloud platform designed for the AI era."

Strategic Acquisition

IBM today announced its intent to acquire HashiCorp, Inc. for $35 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. The acquisition will create a comprehensive end-to-end hybrid cloud platform for the AI era. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to approval by HashiCorp shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

First-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $14.5 billion, up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue down 1 percent, flat at constant currency

- Revenue of $14.5 billion, up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency - Software revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency - Consulting revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure revenue down 1 percent, flat at constant currency Profit Margin

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 53.5 percent, up 80 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 54.7 percent, up 100 basis points

- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 7.4 percent, flat; Operating (Non-GAAP): 11.5 percent, up 130 basis points

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 53.5 percent, up 80 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 54.7 percent, up 100 basis points - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 7.4 percent, flat; Operating (Non-GAAP): 11.5 percent, up 130 basis points Cash Flow

- Net cash from operating activities of $4.2 billion, up $0.4 billion; free cash flow of $1.9 billion, up $0.6 billion

- Over the last twelve months, net cash from operating activities of $14.3 billion; free cash flow of $11.8 billion

FIRST QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Revenue Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Pre-tax Income Pre-tax Income Margin Net Income (1) Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP from

Continuing Operations $ 14.5 B $ 7.7 B 53.5 % $ 1.1 B 7.4 % $ 1.6 B $ 1.69 Year/Year 1 %(2) 3 % 0.8 Pts 1 % 0.0 Pts 69 % 66 % Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 7.9 B 54.7 % $ 1.7 B 11.5 % $ 1.6 B $ 1.68 Year/Year 3 % 1.0 Pts 14 % 1.3 Pts 25 % 24 % (1) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events. (2) 3% at constant currency.

"In the quarter we continued to focus on the fundamentals of our business, growing revenue, expanding operating margins, improving profit performance and increasing productivity and operating leverage," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "These fundamentals, combined with our strong cash generation, position us to invest both organically and through strategic acquisitions like today's announcement with HashiCorp. At the same time, we continue to return value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for First Quarter

Software - revenues of $5.9 billion, up 5.5 percent, up 5.9 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 9 percent

-- Automation up 13 percent

-- Data & AI up 1 percent

-- Security down 3 percent

- Transaction Processing up 3 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency: -- Red Hat up 9 percent -- Automation up 13 percent -- Data & AI up 1 percent -- Security down 3 percent - Transaction Processing up 3 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency Consulting - revenues of $5.2 billion, down 0.2 percent, up 1.7 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations down 3 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency

- Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency - Technology Consulting up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency - Application Operations down 3 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency Infrastructure - revenues of $3.1 billion, down 0.7 percent, up 0.2 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

-- IBM Z up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, down 7 percent at constant currency

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency -- IBM Z up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency -- Distributed Infrastructure up 6 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure Support down 8 percent, down 7 percent at constant currency Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 1.6 percent, down 1.5 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.2 billion, up $0.4 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $2.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $1.9 billion, up $0.6 billion year to year. Over the last twelve months, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $14.3 billion and free cash flow of $11.8 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.

IBM ended the first quarter with $19.3 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $5.8 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $9.9 billion, totaled $59.5 billion, up $3.0 billion since the end of 2023.

Full-Year 2024 Expectations

Revenue: The company continues to expect constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-and-a-half to two-point headwind to revenue growth

Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $12 billion in free cash flow

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;

adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

For watsonx and generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q24. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM

Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770

sarah.meron@ibm.com

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847

tfdavids@us.ibm.com

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (1) REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 5,899 $ 5,591 Consulting 5,186 5,197 Infrastructure 3,076 3,098 Financing 193 196 Other 108 169 TOTAL REVENUE 14,462 14,252 GROSS PROFIT 7,742 7,509 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 82.4 % 82.6 % Consulting 25.3 % 25.5 % Infrastructure 54.2 % 51.8 % Financing 48.5 % 43.9 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 53.5 % 52.7 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,974 4,853 R,D&E 1,796 1,655 Intellectual property and custom development income (216) (180) Other (income) and expense (317) (245) Interest expense 432 367 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,669 6,451 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,074 1,058 Pre-tax margin 7.4 % 7.4 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (2) (502) 124 Effective tax rate (2) (46.7) % 11.7 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,575 $ 934 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 30 (7) NET INCOME $ 1,605 $ 927 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 1.69 $ 1.02 Discontinued Operations $ 0.03 $ (0.01) TOTAL $ 1.72 $ 1.01 Basic Continuing Operations $ 1.72 $ 1.03 Discontinued Operations $ 0.03 $ (0.01) TOTAL $ 1.75 $ 1.02 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 933.4 917.8 Basic 917.2 907.5 ____________________ (1) Recast to reflect segment changes. (2) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) At March 31,

2024 At December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,603 $ 13,068 Restricted cash 162 21 Marketable securities 4,512 373 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 6,041 7,214 Short-term financing receivables, net 5,521 6,793 Other accounts receivable, net 760 640 Inventories 1,212 1,161 Deferred costs 1,047 998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,804 2,639 Total Current Assets 36,663 32,908 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,594 5,501 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,204 3,220 Long-term financing receivables, net 4,927 5,766 Prepaid pension assets 7,545 7,506 Deferred costs 810 842 Deferred taxes 6,465 6,656 Goodwill 59,534 60,178 Intangibles, net 10,750 11,036 Investments and sundry assets 1,678 1,626 Total Assets $ 137,169 $ 135,241 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 1,710 $ 2,270 Short-term debt 5,471 6,426 Accounts payable 3,588 4,132 Deferred income 14,051 13,451 Operating lease liabilities 784 820 Other liabilities 6,794 7,022 Total Current Liabilities 32,397 34,122 Long-term debt 54,033 50,121 Retirement related obligations 10,421 10,808 Deferred income 3,488 3,533 Operating lease liabilities 2,583 2,568 Other liabilities 10,914 11,475 Total Liabilities 113,836 112,628 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 60,145 59,643 Retained earnings 151,362 151,276 Treasury stock - at cost (169,759) (169,624) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (18,488) (18,761) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 23,261 22,533 Noncontrolling interests 72 80 Total Equity 23,333 22,613 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 137,169 $ 135,241

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Trailing Twelve Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2024 2023 2024 Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 4,168 $ 3,774 $ 14,325 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables 1,897 1,977 1,152 Capital Expenditures, net (361) (457) (1,393) Free Cash Flow 1,910 1,340 11,780 Acquisitions (82) (22) (5,142) Divestitures 703 - 699 Dividends (1,522) (1,497) (6,065) Non-Financing Debt 5,244 9,692 1,098 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt) (437) (762) (684) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities $ 5,815 $ 8,752 $ 1,686

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2024 2023 Net Income from Operations $ 1,605 $ 927 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1) 1,132 1,074 Stock-based Compensation 320 268 Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2) (785) (473) IBM Financing A/R 1,897 1,977 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 4,168 $ 3,774 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (361) (457) Divestitures, net of cash transferred 703 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (82) (22) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net (4,469) (7,481) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ (4,210) $ (7,960) Debt, net of payments & proceeds 3,382 7,304 Dividends (1,522) (1,497) Financing - Other 17 (99) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ 1,877 $ 5,708 Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (159) 24 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 1,676 $ 1,547 ____________________ (1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization. (2) Includes the reduction of tax reserves.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Billions) 2024 2023 Yr/Yr Net Income as reported (GAAP) $ 1.6 $ 0.9 $ 0.7 Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.0 0.0 0.0 Income from continuing operations 1.6 0.9 0.6 Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops. (0.5) 0.1 (0.6) Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP) 1.1 1.1 0.0 Non-operating adjustments (before tax) Acquisition-related charges (1) 0.5 0.4 0.1 Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) 0.1 0.0 0.1 Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops. 1.7 1.4 0.2 Net interest expense 0.2 0.2 0.0 Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets 0.7 0.7 0.0 Stock-based compensation 0.3 0.3 0.1 Workforce rebalancing charges 0.4 0.3 0.1 Corporate (gains) and charges (2) (0.2) 0.0 (0.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.0 $ 2.8 $ 0.2 ____________________ (1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,899 $ 5,186 $ 3,076 $ 193 Segment Profit $ 1,500 $ 424 $ 311 $ 92 Segment Profit Margin 25.4 % 8.2 % 10.1 % 47.7 % Change YTY Revenue 5.5 % (0.2) % (0.7) % (1.6) % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 5.9 % 1.7 % 0.2 % (1.5) % Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (1) (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,591 $ 5,197 $ 3,098 $ 196 Segment Profit $ 1,379 $ 427 $ 307 $ 100 Segment Profit Margin 24.7 % 8.2 % 9.9 % 51.2 % ____________________ (1) Recast to reflect segment changes.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts (3) Operating (Non- GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,742 $ 170 $ - $ - $ 7,913 Gross Profit Margin 53.5 % 1.2 pts. - pts. - pts. 54.7 % S,G&A $ 4,974 $ (268) $ - $ - $ 4,706 Other (Income) & Expense (317) (50) (96) - (463) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,669 (318) (96) - 6,255 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 1,074 488 96 - 1,658 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 7.4 % 3.4 pts. 0.7 pts. - pts. 11.5 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4) $ (502) $ 142 $ 5 $ 448 $ 94 Effective Tax Rate (46.7) % 22.3 pts. 3.0 pts. 27.0 pts. 5.6 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,575 $ 346 $ 91 $ (448) $ 1,564 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.9 % 2.4 pts. 0.6 pts. (3.1) pts. 10.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 1.69 $ 0.37 $ 0.10 $ (0.48) $ 1.68 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non- GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,509 $ 148 $ - $ - $ 7,658 Gross Profit Margin 52.7 % 1.0 pts. - pts. - pts. 53.7 % S,G&A $ 4,853 $ (246) $ - $ - $ 4,607 Other (Income) & Expense (245) (2) 5 - (242) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,451 (247) 5 - 6,209 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 1,058 396 (5) - 1,449 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 7.4 % 2.8 pts. 0.0 pts. - pts. 10.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4) $ 124 $ 91 $ (10) $ (5) $ 200 Effective Tax Rate 11.7 % 3.1 pts. (0.7) pts. (0.3) pts. 13.8 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 934 $ 305 $ 5 $ 5 $ 1,249 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 6.6 % 2.1 pts. - pts. - pts. 8.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations $ 1.02 $ 0.33 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 1.36 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $50 million on foreign exchange call option contracts related to the company's planned acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.