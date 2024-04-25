Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novo Nordisk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2024 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060534915 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Novo Nordisk B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,435,128.000 shares (DKK 343,512,800) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 45,000,000 shares (DKK 4,500,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3.390.128.000 shares (DKK 339,012,800) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOVO B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1158 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66