DJ Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.6097 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 612664 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 318010 EQS News ID: 1889567 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)