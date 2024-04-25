

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices received some support on Thursday as investors await key U.S. growth and inflation data for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,324.80 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,336.85.



The dollar index eased slightly, making greenback-priced bullion attractive for buyers holding other currencies.



Investors await U.S. reports on first quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims and pending home sales later in the day for clues on the timing and pace of interest-rate cuts.



The U.S. Commerce Department is due to release a report on personal income and spending later this week that includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.



The Japanese yen slipped past 155 against the U.S. dollar earlier today, touching a new 34-year low against the greenback despite verbal intervention from authorities.



A two-day policy meeting of the Bank of Japan got underway today, with the central widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken