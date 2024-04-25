Global Patent Awarded to Sanas: Eradicating Accent Bias & Making Agents More Confident in Customer Service

Sanas Groundbreaking Speech Understanding Platform Empowers Contact Center Agents to Deliver Exceptional and Inclusive Customer Experiences

Key Points:

Sanas awarded global patent for Real-Time Accent Conversion AI Technology

Company momentum accelerating with 10,000 customer call center agents using technology today, growing to 100,000 by end of year

Customer call center agent metrics are demonstrably improved through use of Sanas technology

Sanas clients include Wyndham Hotels, Trajector, IEnergizer, Fusion CX, Topgolf, Teleperformance

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Sanas, the inventor of the world's first real-time speech understanding AI technology, announced a significant milestone with the issuance of a broad patent for its Real-Time Accent Conversion AI Technology (USA and India).

With Sanas' patented real-time accent conversion and background noise elimination technology, agents speak naturally-as if in a quiet studio-while the technology adapts their accents to one the customer easily understands. Today more than 10,000 agents in India and the Philippines use Sanas as their daily choice, and more than 100,000 agents are expected to use Sanas daily by the end of the year.

The newly-granted Sanas U.S. patent Real-Time Accent Conversion Model broadly protects their technology.

Maxim Serebryakov, co-founder & CEO of Sanas said, "Being granted this patent is very exciting news for our company as we work to pioneer a movement toward a more inclusive and understanding global community. We are on a mission to cut down on communication barriers around the world, making accent-related bias a thing of the past. Sanas empowers agents to be more confident and be better understood, resulting in happier agents."

By equipping call center agents with Sanas' innovative technology, businesses can create a less stressful work environment, ultimately improving employment opportunities and agent well-being, for example:

Agents can truly be understood, fostering authentic interactions (proven by an average 22% customer satisfaction score boost).

It enables agents to increase their earnings thanks to improvements in KPIs such as increased customer satisfaction and reduced average handle time (reduced by an average of 18% with Sanas), directly benefiting their financial wellbeing.

By removing accents from the hiring criteria, Sanas opens up opportunities for individuals located in more rural areas (previously rejected due to high 'mother tongue Influence'), allowing them to secure jobs without the need to alter their natural speech through accent training.

Gokul Rajaram, Sanas investor and company advisor said, "I received a message this morning from an ops director who said 'This is crazy, my agent didn't want to move to a new campaign when she got to know Sanas isn't used on that campaign.' Never in my 23 years in this industry have I heard an agent say that."

Sanas also increases hiring pools and reduces recruitment costs, onboarding costs, and agent churn for companies, as a direct result of this technology. The technology has been shown to deliver a measurable return on investment. One organization measured a 32% increase in efficiency in agent communication skills.

Previously, agents were hired, fired, or promoted due to their accent. Once hired, they would be made to go into accent training to be better understood by end-customers. This has now been eliminated at every customer call center running the platform.

"Agents were frequently victims of discrimination and verbal abuse by angry callers, just because of their accents," said Sharath Keshava, co-founder & COO of Sanas. "Our speech understanding technology is helping remove bias so agents can feel confident while doing their job and continue to grow in their careers."

Ashish Bisaria, president/COO, customer experience at Trajector had this to say about Sanas: "In my roles as a digital innovator, author, speaker, and blogger, I've always advocated for leveraging technology to foster inclusivity. Sanas's platform…allows us to better serve a diverse global clientele, enhancing our customer interactions by focusing on what truly matters: the message, not the medium."

Joe DeLuca, director voice and contact center systems, Wyndham Worldwide WHG, said: "At Wyndham Hotels & Resorts… Sanas' pioneering technology aligns perfectly with our mission to be genuinely customer-centric, breaking down communication barriers and ensuring that every interaction feels personal, effortless, and engaging."

Sanas was 'born' when the co-founders-Stanford students at the time-learned that a fellow Stanford classmate was fired from his job at a call center in his home country simply because of his accent, despite his high level of education and qualifications.

Sanas' technology is fundamentally changing how the call center industry works. This AI technology is meant to empower humans with clear and inclusive communication in real-time - a stark contrast to the trend of AI replacing agents. It's opening up more careers for talented and intelligent people - without the linguistic bias. Sanas has been able to increase understanding between agents and their customers with the press of a button.

About Sanas

Sanas is more than a company; it's spearheading a movement towards a more inclusive and understanding global community. Its technology's adoption and impact reflect a significant step towards realizing this vision. Founded in 2020, Sanas is a patent holder in real-time AI speech understanding technology. Sanas' first foray into this is solving for real-time accent conversion and background noise elimination. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Sanas came out of the renowned Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab (SAIL). Sanas is led by CEO Maxim Serebryakov, COO Sharath Keshava Narayana and CTO Shawn Zhang. The company's advisors and team members rank among the world's leading speech machine learning scientists as well as leaders from the contact center industry. To learn more, visit sanas.ai.

Erica Zeidenberg

PR for Sanas.ai

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159

SOURCE: Sanas

View the original press release on accesswire.com