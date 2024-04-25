THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS NAMES 'CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE' WINNERS 2024

LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants today announces its Champions of Change 2024, the heroes of hospitality at the forefront of positive action and long-term progress within the industry and their communities.

Part of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 programme, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, it's awarded to a duo in Italy whose ground-breaking initiative supports migrant women, and a Brazilian chef determined to help forge a better future for the youth of Rio's favelas.

Modena's Roots is a migrant women-led social enterprise model, founded by Caroline Caporossi and chef Jessica Rosval. In 2020, the duo founded the Association for the Integration of Women, whose mission is to provide resources for women to establish roots and flourish. In 2022, alongside co-founder Maria Assunta Ioele, they opened Roots, a self-sustaining social impact model where migrant women in Modena can learn, work and build self-confidence as they take their first steps towards careers.

Brazilian João Diamante is also named a Champion of Change and is the founder of social project Diamantes Na Cozinha (Diamonds in the Kitchen), which runs cooking, nutrition and hospitality courses for young people in vulnerable situations.

Diamantes Na Cozinha is creating a new generation of talent, now serving up to 100 students in semester-long courses. Earlier this year, Diamante opened his own restaurant in Rio, Diamante Gastrobar, with the majority of the staff graduates from his school.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants said; "The work these individuals are doing to contribute to a better future for their communities is admirable; we're excited to support the development of such valuable projects."

Caroline Caporossi and Jessica Rosval say: "What an honour to receive this recognition. We are so proud of our graduates; the success of Roots is made possible by the value they bring to our kitchen everyday and this award is further testament to the human and economic capital of women everywhere."

João Diamante says: "Being named a Champion of Change is a huge compliment and I am grateful for the appreciation of our work. This project was started to help people in situations of social vulnerability in Rio on a path to a better future and I'm proud of being able to share this with a global audience."

