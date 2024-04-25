Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024
- Net income of $29 million compared to $14 million of net income in fourth quarter 2022(1);
- Total revenues of $230 million and Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $203 million;
- Acquired 16 aircraft for $587 million; and
- Sold 10 aircraft for proceeds of $163 million and a gain on sale or disposition of $54 million; includes $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to 2 Russian airlines.
Full Year Ended February 29, 2024
- Net income of $83 million compared to $63 million of net income in fiscal 2022(1)
- Acquired 30 aircraft during fiscal year 2023 for $1.2 billion; new technology composed 73% of NBV acquired;
- Sold 28 aircraft and other flight equipment with an average age of 18 years for proceeds of $362 million and a gain on sale or disposition of $122 million; includes $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to 2 Russian airlines; and
- Executed 161 transactions for fiscal year 2023, comprised of lease agreements, amendments, extensions, purchases and sales.
Liquidity
- Raised $1.7 billion in new financings from $1.3 billion in unsecured senior notes and $395 million from extended and upsized revolving credit facilities;
- Received $200 million of shareholder equity, the first tranche of a $500 million commitment; the remaining $300 million is expected in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024;
- As of April 1, 2024, total liquidity of $3.0 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through April 1, 2025, $0.3 billion of committed capital and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash; and
- We have 205 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $5.8 billion.
(1)
Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.
(2)
Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.
STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're seeing passenger travel demand transition from recovery to growth in many major markets. Airlines want to build upon 2023's profitability with additional aircraft. In fiscal 2023, our team successfully completed $1.2 billion in new acquisitions, returning us to pre-pandemic trading levels. Our new technology fleet continues to grow while our current technology aircraft are meeting the high demand for placements and extensions. Looking ahead, the years-long forecasted shortage of narrow-body passenger aircraft supports our unique business model."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "On the funding side of our business, this fiscal year we sourced $1.7 billion in new financing and received a new $500 million shareholder commitment from Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. This outstanding shareholder support along with our ability to raise capital and execute quickly on transactions has us optimistic about disciplined future growth."
Aviation Assets
As of February 29, 2024, Aircastle owned 243 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.2 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $272 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
February 29, 2024
As of
February 28, 2023
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 7,223
$ 6,635
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 5,839
$ 5,469
Number of Aircraft
243
239
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
205
209
Number of Lessees
75
73
Number of Countries
43
44
Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(1)
9.3
9.7
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(1)
5.4
5.3
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the fourth quarter(2)
99.2 %
94.6 %
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the year ended(2)
98.3 %
94.8 %
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Venture
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 272
$ 285
Number of Aircraft
9
9
_______________
(1) Weighted by Net Book Value.
(2) Aircraft on lease as a percentage of total days in period weighted by net book value.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 29, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
February 29,
February 28,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 129,977
$ 231,861
Accounts receivable
12,518
12,855
Flight equipment held for lease, net
6,940,502
6,567,606
Net investment in leases, net
282,439
67,694
Unconsolidated equity method investment
42,710
40,505
Other assets
271,807
346,330
Total assets
$ 7,679,953
$ 7,266,851
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net
$ 875,397
$ 752,298
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net
3,823,099
3,842,454
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
219,588
206,473
Lease rentals received in advance
52,654
66,816
Security deposits
69,544
61,734
Maintenance payments
505,897
465,618
Total liabilities
5,546,179
5,395,393
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and 15,564
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
2,078,774
1,878,774
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
55,000
(7,316)
Total shareholders' equity
2,133,774
1,871,458
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,679,953
$ 7,266,851
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 149,665
$ 153,520
$ 603,571
$ 586,508
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
5,510
2,080
16,503
9,030
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(3,448)
(5,905)
(20,420)
(20,574)
Maintenance revenue
23,956
34,312
132,179
138,099
Total lease revenue
175,683
184,007
731,833
713,063
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
54,406
3,651
121,646
70,860
Other revenue
134
1,716
1,937
12,110
Total revenues
230,223
189,374
855,416
796,033
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
86,465
86,367
348,229
332,663
Interest, net
58,087
52,968
229,050
204,606
Selling, general and administrative
23,910
21,499
82,127
76,857
Provision for credit losses
676
(36)
12,081
1,507
Impairment of flight equipment
18,084
17,644
55,240
85,623
Maintenance and other costs
5,390
5,186
29,884
22,196
Total operating expenses
192,612
183,628
756,611
723,452
Other income (expense):
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(173)
-
(636)
Other
(667)
10,819
5,571
14,092
Total other income (expense)
(667)
10,646
5,571
13,456
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of
36,944
16,392
104,376
86,037
Income tax provision
7,979
3,134
23,265
25,466
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax
418
408
2,205
2,188
Net income
$ 29,383
$ 13,666
$ 83,316
$ 62,759
Preference share dividends
(10,500)
(10,500)
(21,000)
(21,000)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 18,883
$ 3,166
$ 62,316
$ 41,759
Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders
$ 18,883
$ 3,166
$ 62,316
$ 41,759
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Year Ended
February 29,
February 28,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 83,316
$ 62,759
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
348,229
332,663
Amortization of deferred financing costs
17,090
14,338
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
20,420
20,574
Deferred income taxes
20,053
13,690
Collections on net investments in leases
3,557
6,505
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(54,373)
(66,194)
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
(121,646)
(70,860)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
636
Impairment of flight equipment
55,240
85,623
Provision for credit losses
12,081
1,507
Other
(2,512)
(2,211)
Changes on certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(443)
17,338
Other assets
(9,317)
(12,510)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(15,907)
4,278
Lease rentals received in advance
14,466
29,601
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
370,254
437,737
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(1,240,183)
(994,040)
Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment
361,826
426,454
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits
5,650
28,393
Other
(6,408)
1,319
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
(879,115)
(537,874)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
200,000
-
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
2,029,750
493,848
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(1,917,744)
(420,372)
Deferred financing costs
(25,035)
(13,242)
Debt extinguishment costs
-
(310)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
159,792
142,699
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(18,786)
(20,307)
Dividends paid
(21,000)
(21,000)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities
406,977
161,316
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents:
(101,884)
61,179
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
231,861
170,682
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$ 129,977
$ 231,861
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Net income
$ 29,383
$ 13,666
$ 83,316
$ 62,759
Depreciation
86,465
86,367
348,229
332,663
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
3,448
5,905
20,420
20,574
Interest, net
58,087
52,968
229,050
204,606
Income tax provision
7,979
3,134
23,265
25,466
EBITDA
185,362
162,040
704,280
646,068
Adjustments:
Impairment of flight equipment
18,084
17,644
55,240
85,623
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
173
-
636
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 203,446
$ 179,857
$ 759,520
$ 732,327
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
