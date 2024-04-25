Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024

Net income of $29 million compared to $14 million of net income in fourth quarter 2022 (1) ;

; Total revenues of $230 million and Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $203 million;

of $203 million; Acquired 16 aircraft for $587 million; and

Sold 10 aircraft for proceeds of $163 million and a gain on sale or disposition of $54 million; includes $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to 2 Russian airlines.

Full Year Ended February 29, 2024

Net income of $83 million compared to $63 million of net income in fiscal 2022 (1)

Acquired 30 aircraft during fiscal year 2023 for $1.2 billion; new technology composed 73% of NBV acquired;

Sold 28 aircraft and other flight equipment with an average age of 18 years for proceeds of $362 million and a gain on sale or disposition of $122 million; includes $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to 2 Russian airlines; and

Executed 161 transactions for fiscal year 2023, comprised of lease agreements, amendments, extensions, purchases and sales.

Liquidity

Raised $1.7 billion in new financings from $1.3 billion in unsecured senior notes and $395 million from extended and upsized revolving credit facilities;

Received $200 million of shareholder equity, the first tranche of a $500 million commitment; the remaining $300 million is expected in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024;

As of April 1, 2024, total liquidity of $3.0 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through April 1, 2025, $0.3 billion of committed capital and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash; and

We have 205 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $5.8 billion.













STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're seeing passenger travel demand transition from recovery to growth in many major markets. Airlines want to build upon 2023's profitability with additional aircraft. In fiscal 2023, our team successfully completed $1.2 billion in new acquisitions, returning us to pre-pandemic trading levels. Our new technology fleet continues to grow while our current technology aircraft are meeting the high demand for placements and extensions. Looking ahead, the years-long forecasted shortage of narrow-body passenger aircraft supports our unique business model."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "On the funding side of our business, this fiscal year we sourced $1.7 billion in new financing and received a new $500 million shareholder commitment from Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. This outstanding shareholder support along with our ability to raise capital and execute quickly on transactions has us optimistic about disciplined future growth."

Aviation Assets

As of February 29, 2024, Aircastle owned 243 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.2 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $272 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of February 29, 2024

As of February 28, 2023 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 7,223

$ 6,635 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,839

$ 5,469 Number of Aircraft 243

239 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 205

209 Number of Lessees 75

73 Number of Countries 43

44 Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(1) 9.3

9.7 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(1) 5.4

5.3 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the fourth quarter(2) 99.2 %

94.6 % Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the year ended(2) 98.3 %

94.8 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Venture





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 272

$ 285 Number of Aircraft 9

9

_______________

(1) Weighted by Net Book Value. (2) Aircraft on lease as a percentage of total days in period weighted by net book value.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 29, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 75 customers located in 43 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)









February 29,

February 28,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,977

$ 231,861 Accounts receivable 12,518

12,855 Flight equipment held for lease, net 6,940,502

6,567,606 Net investment in leases, net 282,439

67,694 Unconsolidated equity method investment 42,710

40,505 Other assets 271,807

346,330







Total assets $ 7,679,953

$ 7,266,851







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 875,397

$ 752,298 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 3,823,099

3,842,454 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 219,588

206,473 Lease rentals received in advance 52,654

66,816 Security deposits 69,544

61,734 Maintenance payments 505,897

465,618 Total liabilities 5,546,179

5,395,393







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at February 29, 2024

and February 28, 2023 -

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and 15,564

shares issued and outstanding at February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,078,774

1,878,774 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 55,000

(7,316) Total shareholders' equity 2,133,774

1,871,458 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,679,953

$ 7,266,851

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)







Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 149,665

$ 153,520

$ 603,571

$ 586,508 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 5,510

2,080

16,503

9,030 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (3,448)

(5,905)

(20,420)

(20,574) Maintenance revenue 23,956

34,312

132,179

138,099 Total lease revenue 175,683

184,007

731,833

713,063 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment 54,406

3,651

121,646

70,860 Other revenue 134

1,716

1,937

12,110 Total revenues 230,223

189,374

855,416

796,033















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 86,465

86,367

348,229

332,663 Interest, net 58,087

52,968

229,050

204,606 Selling, general and administrative 23,910

21,499

82,127

76,857 Provision for credit losses 676

(36)

12,081

1,507 Impairment of flight equipment 18,084

17,644

55,240

85,623 Maintenance and other costs 5,390

5,186

29,884

22,196 Total operating expenses 192,612

183,628

756,611

723,452















Other income (expense):













Loss on extinguishment of debt -

(173)

-

(636) Other (667)

10,819

5,571

14,092 Total other income (expense) (667)

10,646

5,571

13,456















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of

unconsolidated equity method investments 36,944

16,392

104,376

86,037 Income tax provision 7,979

3,134

23,265

25,466 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 418

408

2,205

2,188 Net income $ 29,383

$ 13,666

$ 83,316

$ 62,759 Preference share dividends (10,500)

(10,500)

(21,000)

(21,000)















Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,883

$ 3,166

$ 62,316

$ 41,759















Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 18,883

$ 3,166

$ 62,316

$ 41,759

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)



Year Ended

February 29,

February 28,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 83,316

$ 62,759 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 348,229

332,663 Amortization of deferred financing costs 17,090

14,338 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 20,420

20,574 Deferred income taxes 20,053

13,690 Collections on net investments in leases 3,557

6,505 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (54,373)

(66,194) Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (121,646)

(70,860) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

636 Impairment of flight equipment 55,240

85,623 Provision for credit losses 12,081

1,507 Other (2,512)

(2,211) Changes on certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (443)

17,338 Other assets (9,317)

(12,510) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (15,907)

4,278 Lease rentals received in advance 14,466

29,601







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 370,254

437,737 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (1,240,183)

(994,040) Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment 361,826

426,454 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 5,650

28,393 Other (6,408)

1,319 Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (879,115)

(537,874) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common shares 200,000

- Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 2,029,750

493,848 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,917,744)

(420,372) Deferred financing costs (25,035)

(13,242) Debt extinguishment costs -

(310) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 159,792

142,699 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (18,786)

(20,307) Dividends paid (21,000)

(21,000) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 406,977

161,316 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents: (101,884)

61,179 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 231,861

170,682







Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 129,977

$ 231,861

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)







Net income $ 29,383

$ 13,666

$ 83,316

$ 62,759 Depreciation 86,465

86,367

348,229

332,663 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 3,448

5,905

20,420

20,574 Interest, net 58,087

52,968

229,050

204,606 Income tax provision 7,979

3,134

23,265

25,466















EBITDA 185,362

162,040

704,280

646,068 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 18,084

17,644

55,240

85,623 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

173

-

636 Adjusted EBITDA $ 203,446

$ 179,857

$ 759,520

$ 732,327

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

