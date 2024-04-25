TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA) today announced an investment from Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. TOCA is the world's leading tech-enabled soccer training and entertainment company, transforming the soccer experience and growing participation in the sport.

TOCA Founder, Eddie Lewis, and Magnus Carlsen at TOCA Football's Costa Mesa Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carlsen, a five-time World Chess Champion and the highest rated player in history, is an avid soccer fan and has previously held the world's number one spot in the Fantasy Premier League. In addition to his investment, TOCA and Carlsen will explore ways to connect the worlds of chess and soccer.

"I am thrilled to participate in the growth of TOCA and, as a big soccer fan, believe the experiences and training they provide can grow the game on a global scale," said Carlsen. "There is a lot of crossover between chess and soccer, whether it be the strategy in gameplay or tactical elements in particular situations. I hope to bring my love for soccer to a new range of fans, from casual players to professionals."

"Magnus is regarded as the best chess player of all time and we are proud to welcome him to TOCA," said Yoshi Maruyama, CEO of TOCA. "We see his partnership as an important step to bring new participants to soccer."

TOCA is the official training partner of Major League Soccer. In addition, TOCA recently welcomed U.S. Women's National Team and Angel City FC stars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, joining England Men's and Women's National Team captains Harry Kane and Leah Williamson as brand ambassadors. TOCA Social, the world's first immersive soccer and dining experience, recently announced the launch of its second U.K. site in Birmingham's Bullring, which will open this summer.

TOCA is the world's leading technology-enabled soccer experience company, transforming the soccer experience and building communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA operates two distinct businesses: TOCA Soccer, a growing network of innovative soccer training centers for players of all skill levels, and TOCA Social, the world's first soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue. The company was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis and is led by a Board of Directors comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry, including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, U.S. Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, CMO of NWSL. For more information, please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information on TOCA Social, please visit toca.social or follow @tocasocial on Instagram.

