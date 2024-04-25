Morphogenesis Inc.: TuHURA Biosciences to Present Its IFx-2.0 Personalized Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trial Results at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

TAMPA, FL and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. ("TuHURA"), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that its IFx-2.0 Phase 1b clinical trial results have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting taking place May 31-June 4, 2024 in Chicago, IL.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1b trial of IFx-Hu2.0, a novel in situ cancer vaccine, in checkpoint inhibitor-resistant Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) and Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC)

Abstract #: 9592

Presenter: Andrew Brohl, MD, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1:30 PM CDT

Location: Hall A, Poster #376

TuHURA recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock transaction with Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kintara") to form a company combining expertise and resources to advance a risk diversified late-stage oncology pipeline. In conjunction with the execution of the definitive agreement, TuHURA entered into subscription agreements for a $31 million financing. The combined company will focus on advancing TuHURA's personalized cancer vaccine(s) and first-in-class bi-functional Antibody Drug Conjugates ("ADCs"), two technologies that seek to overcome the major obstacles that limit the effectiveness of current immunotherapies in treating cancer. The combined company is expected to operate under the name "TuHURA Biosciences, Inc." and to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "HURA". The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including stockholder approval of both companies, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA's lead personalized cancer vaccine candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its cancer vaccine product candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-functional ADCs, targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Kintara

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara is developing therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. Kintara's lead program is REM-001 Therapy for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer ("CMBC").

Kintara has a proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 Therapy, which consists of the laser light source, the light delivery device, and the REM-001 drug product, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. In CMBC, REM-001 has a clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions and an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications.

For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on X at @Kintara_Thera, Facebook and LinkedIn.

