Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
[25.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,841,276.00
|USD
|0
|72,829,404.91
|6.7178
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,416,522.00
|EUR
|0
|19,552,153.92
|5.7228
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|115,553.00
|GBP
|0
|1,042,942.87
|9.0257
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,095,703.64
|7.7573