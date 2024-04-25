Anzeige
25.04.2024 | 16:12
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC
Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the first interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, an increase of 8.1% from the last interim dividend of 1.85 pence per Ordinary Share.

This first interim dividend will be paid on 28 June 2024 to members on the register at the close of business on 31 May 2024. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 30 May 2024.

25 April 2024


Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith

LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68


