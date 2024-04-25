Jason Haddix Joins Flare as Field CISO

Renowned cybersecurity leader, expert, industry speaker to help guide Flare's product vision and strategy

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Flare, a global leader in Threat Exposure Management, is pleased to announce that renowned cybersecurity expert Jason Haddix has joined the organization as Field CISO.

Jason Haddix (aka jhaddix) is CEO, hacker, and trainer for Arcanum Information Security, a world-class and highly sought cybersecurity assessment and training company. Over his 20-year career in cybersecurity, Jason has held numerous high-profile roles, including as CISO of Buddobot, CISO of Ubisoft, Head of Trust/Security/Operations at Bugcrowd, Director of Penetration Testing at HP, and Lead Penetration Tester at Redspin.

Jason is well-known throughout the cybersecurity community, having authored a number of talks on offensive security methodology. Over the years, he has spoken at many high-profile security conferences, including DEFCON, BSides, BlackHat, RSA, OWASP, Nullcon, SANS, IANS, BruCon, and Toorcon.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to the Flare team as a strategic advisor. His exceptional background, depth of knowledge, and vision in cyber make him the perfect fit to help us accelerate our expansion and recognition as a leader in Threat Exposure Management," said Flare CEO Norman Menz. "Jason's appointment reaffirms our commitment to staying one step ahead in the continually evolving cyber threat landscape and to maintaining the highest security standards for our clients."

In his strategic advisory role as Field CISO, Jason will leverage his deep industry expertise to forge connections within the cybersecurity community and will help guide Flare's security strategies and product vision. Jason's diverse background will bring fresh perspectives and help enrich Flare's approach to addressing critical security challenges and shaping strategic initiatives.

"Joining Flare offers me a unique opportunity to contribute to the company's mission of excellence in Cyber Threat Exposure Management, while also continuing my commitment to Arcanum," said Jason. "I'm excited to share my experience and work alongside Flare's talented team to drive forward-looking security initiatives and cutting-edge product features. I'm looking forward to being an integral part of Flare's commitment to protecting customers and leveling the playing field for defenders in the cyber security realm."

To learn more about Jason and the rest of the team driving Flare's growth in the Threat Exposure Management space, visit https://flare.io/company/team/.

About Flare

Flare is at the forefront of Threat Exposure Management, delivering AI-driven solutions that provide comprehensive, real-time threat analysis and remediation. With its advanced technology, Flare offers a proactive approach to cybersecurity, scanning the online world, including the clear and dark web, to identify, prioritize, and address potential threats swiftly and efficiently. For more information, visit https://flare.io.

