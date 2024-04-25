

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies slipped more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours as markets weighed the macro-economic risks to the interest rate environment as well as the continuing regulatory jitters. Renewed outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products also weighed on sentiment.



Concerns about interest rates remaining high for longer than expected continued to dampen market sentiment despite first quarter U.S. GDP growth declining to 1.6 percent, from 3.4 percent earlier and missing market expectations of a growth of 2.5 percent.



According to the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, expectation that interest rates would continue at the same high level is 93.6 percent for the Fed review in May and 90.5 percent for the review in June. Rate cut expectations grow higher only subsequently and probability assigned to a pause falls to 68 percent by July and 42 percent by September. Only 33 percent probability is assigned for rates to remain at current levels in the review in November. For the December review, markets now assign only a 20 percent chance for rates to remain at the current level.



The renewed anxiety is attributed to the acceleration in the price index for personal consumption expenditures by an annualized 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024, from a 1.8 percent increase in the previous quarter. Initial jobless claims that unexpectedly declined to 207 thousand during the week ended April 20, from 212 thousand a week earlier also revealed the strength of the labor market, dampening rate cut expectations. Markets had expected the reading to jump to 214 thousand.



The announcement of the arrest of the founders and CEO of the cryptocurrency mixing service Samourai Wallet also weighed on crypto market sentiment. Keonne Rodriguez, 35, of Pennsylvania, and William Lonergan Hill, 65, a U.S. national who was arrested in Portugal, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. It has been alleged that the accused are responsible for developing, marketing, and operating Samourai, a cryptocurrency mixing service that executed over $2 billion in unlawful transactions and served as a haven for criminals to engage in large-scale money laundering.



Latest data from Farside Investors showed net outflows of $120.6 million from Bitcoin Spot ETF products on Wednesday versus net inflows of $31.6 million on Tuesday and $62.2 million on Monday. The zero addition to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) on Wednesday also weighed heavily on sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.35 trillion, versus $2.44 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 3.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $63,586.74, around 14 percent below the all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $66,195.22 and $62,783.63. Bitcoin is holding on to weekly gains of 1.1 percent and year-to-date gains of 50 percent. Bitcoin currently dominates 53.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



Ethereum dropped 3.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,133.86. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,255.57 and $3,074.80. Ether is holding on to weekly gains of 2.9 percent and year-to-date gains of 37 percent. Ether currently dominates 16.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) edged up 0.24 percent overnight to trade at $608.45.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) tumbled 7.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $145.14.



7th ranked XRP slipped 3.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.5204. With a loss of more than 15 percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) shed 5.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.1502.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) declined 7.1 percent overnight to trade at $5.27. TON is the highest ranking crypto to trade with weekly losses. TON has slipped 14.7 percent in the past week.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) plunged 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.4694, lifting year-to-date losses to 21 percent.



78th ranked Wormhole (W) topped overnight gains with a surge of close to 5.3 percent.



65th ranked Jupiter (JUP) slipped 12.7 percent overnight but is holding on to gains of 5 percent in the past week.



