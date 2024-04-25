

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced two final rules that require airlines to provide automatic cash refunds to passengers when owed, and protect consumers from costly surprise airline fees.



The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that the new rules will save consumers more than half a billion dollars every year in hidden and surprise junk fees.



'Passengers deserve to know upfront what costs they are facing and should get their money back when an airline owes them - without having to ask,' said Buttigieg. 'Today's announcements will require airlines to both provide passengers better information about costs before ticket purchase, and promptly provide cash refunds to passengers when they are owed - not only saving passengers time and money, but also preventing headaches.'



The first rule requires airlines to promptly provide passengers with automatic cash refunds when owed because their flights are cancelled or significantly changed, their checked bags are significantly delayed, or the ancillary services, like Wi-Fi, they purchased are not provided.



Airlines must automatically issue refunds without passengers having to explicitly request them or jump through hoops.



Airlines and ticket agents must promptly issue refunds within seven business days of refunds becoming due for credit card purchases and 20 calendar days for other payment methods.



Secondly, DOT is requiring airlines and ticket agents to tell consumers upfront what fees they charge for checked bags, a carry-on bag, for changing a reservation, or cancelling a reservation. This ensures that consumers can avoid surprise fees when they purchase tickets from airlines or ticket agents, including both brick-and-mortar travel agencies or online travel agencies.



The rule will help consumers avoid unneeded or unexpected charges that can increase quickly and add significant cost to what may, at first, look like a cheap ticket. Extra fees, like checked baggage and change fees, have been a growing source of revenue for airlines, while also becoming more complex and confusing for passengers over time.



Under the final rule, airlines are required to disclose baggage, change, and cancellation fees upfront; Explain fee policies before ticket purchase; Inform consumers that seats are guaranteed; End discount bait-and-switch tactics; and Provide both standard and passenger-specific fee information.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken