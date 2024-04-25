Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.04.2024 | 18:36
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC

(the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "AGM") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM was voted on. The results of the voting by way of a show of hands for each resolution were as follows:

VOTES
FOR		%
FOR		VOTES
AGAINST		%
AGAINST		% OF ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
Resolution 150,000100%00100%0
Resolution 250,000100%00100%0
Resolution 350,000100%00100%0
Resolution 450,000100%00100%0
Resolution 550,000100%00100%0
Resolution 6*50,000100%00100%0
Resolution 7*50,000100%00100%0



*Special resolution

NOTES:

1.

Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.

2.

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the total capital instructed.

3.

The number of shares in issue at close of business on 23 April 2024 was 50,000 Ordinary Shares of £1 each and 14,217,339 Zero Dividend Preference Shares of £0.01 each with no voting rights attached.

4.

The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://www.globalrenewablestrust.com.

5.

Copies of resolutions 6 and 7 will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information about this announcement please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

(pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

25 April 2024

LEI: 213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565


