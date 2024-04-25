Essense of Australia: All Who Wander Celebrates New Bridal Collection 'For the Dreamers'

Ethereal wedding dresses for free-spirited brides

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Daring yet dreamy bridal style comes to life in the newest wedding dress collection by Essense of Australia from All Who Wander. Featuring cool, carefree bridal designs, the latest collection offers boho-inspired silhouettes for the bride who wants to embrace their one-of-a-kind style on their special day.





"Today's brides are intentional, and they want to wear a wedding gown that captures their individuality and love story," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. "The new collection from All Who Wander combines ethereal bridal design with edgy details for the dreamers, the romantics and the free spirits."

The new collection takes adventurous bridal style to new heights. Tassel and fringe accents add fun, fierce flair, while sexy side cutouts and leg slits exude flirty appeal. Modern yet chic necklines, from square and strapless to plunging and halter, offer versatile ways to show a little skin. Blouson sleeves and ruffle details provide an effortless yet elevated way to turn heads, and sparkly graphic lace offers a hint of eye-catching glamour. Soft new colors, such as Bali (mauve) and Athens (grey blue), let brides make a breathtaking statement as they float down the aisle.

With 10 bold new wedding dresses to choose from, brides can find a stunning gown that speaks to their soul. The latest All Who Wander collection is available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless bohemian wedding dress silhouettes of retro-inspired laces, exotic patterns and rustic fringe details-for a design that speaks to each bride's adventure of lifelong love like never before. An eclectic assortment of charm, whimsy and fierce detailing-All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every boho wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to dainty patchwork-style motifs artfully hand-placed over the figure-these gowns also feature a variety of striking cutouts, thin straps and plunging backs to make a balanced, simplified statement. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

