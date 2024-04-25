

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, recovering after three successive days of losses, although data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. PCE Index raised concerns the Fed will keep interest rates higher for a longer time. A weak dollar aided the yellow metal's rise.



The dollar index, which advanced to 106.00 in early New York session, dropped to 105.51 later on in the day, losing about 0.3%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $5.30 or about 0.23% at $2,239.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for May gained $0.034 or 0.12% to $27.380 an ounce, while Copper futures advanced to $4.5265 per pound, gaining $0.0680.



Data from the Commerce Department said the personal consumption expenditures price index surged 3.4% in the first quarter after advancing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter.



Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index spiked 3.7% in the first quarter after jumping by 2% in the fourth quarter.



A separate data from the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy grew by much less than expected in the first quarter of 2024.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 1.6% in the first quarter after surging by 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.5%.



A report from the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 207,000 in the week ended April 20th, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 212,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 214,000.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 213,250, a decrease of 1,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 214,500.



