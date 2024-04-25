

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of the 2023 settlement reached between Ring and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over allegations that the company allowed employees and contractors to access customers' private videos and failed to establish adequate security measures.



As a result, the FTC will reimburse Ring customers a sum of $5.6 million.



This refund amount is the outcome of an agreement between Ring and the FTC to settle the complaint, which also claimed that Ring used the videos for algorithm training without consent and did not implement security measures, making it easier for hackers to compromise user accounts, cameras, and videos.



According to a statement made by the Federal Trade Commission, Ring 'deceived its customers by failing to restrict employees' and contractors' access to its customers' videos, using its customer videos to train algorithms without consent, and failing to implement security safeguards. These practices led to egregious violations of users' privacy.'



The FTC has announced that it will distribute 117,044 PayPal payments to eligible consumers who owned certain types of Ring devices, including indoor cameras, during the period of deception.



The funds for these refunds originate from Amazon, the parent company of the smart-camera manufacturer, following allegations of privacy violations.



Customers are urged to claim their PayPal refund within 30 days of receipt.



