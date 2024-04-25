Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:15 Uhr
35,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,00035,80022:55
35,20035,60022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2024 | 22:10
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2024

PHOENIX, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the coming months:

  • Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference
    Date: May 6, 2024
    Location: Virtual
  • Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
    Date: May 7 - 8, 2024
    Location: London, UK
  • Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference
    Date: May 15, 2024
    Location: New York, NY
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference
    Date: June 4, 2024
    Location: Chicago, IL
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insights
    Date: June 4, 2024
    Location: Boston, MA
  • Baird Global Consumer, Tech & Services Conference
    Date: June 5, 2024
    Location: New York, NY
  • Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference
    Date: June 6, 2024
    Location: New York, NY
  • Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
    Date: June 11, 2024
    Location: Chicago, IL

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company's diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, blast protective and temperature-controlled structures, clearspan structures, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse customer segments across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional information about WillScot Mobile Mini can be found on the Company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Nick Girardi
investors@willscotmobilemini.com

Media inquiries:
Jake Saylor
Jake.saylor@willscot.com


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.