WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $64 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.5 billion from $1.7 billion last year.
Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $64 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.5 Bln vs. $1.7 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX