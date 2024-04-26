Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Bitcoin EDen Rich(BITBEDR) on April 25, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BITBEDR/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Bitcoin EDen Rich (BITBEDR) is developing a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that bridges virtual assets with the real economy, offering services ranging from the distribution of products in virtual worlds like NFTs and metaverses, to real-world applications in skincare, health, sports, donations, and more.

Introducing Bitcoin EDen Rich: A Decentralized Blockchain Ecosystem Bridging Virtual and Real Economies

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Bitcoin EDen Rich (BITBEDR), a visionary blockchain initiative designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) with advanced technological frameworks like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain verification systems. Positioned at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, BEDR aims to transform the landscape of virtual asset trading and investment. By leveraging the power of AI, the platform provides users with insightful, data-driven investment strategies and real-time market analysis, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of digital transactions and investment decisions.

The BEDR ecosystem is built on a foundation of inclusivity and accessibility, offering a range of services tailored to both novice and experienced investors. These services include automated trading, peer-to-peer (P2P) brokerage, group investment opportunities, and a robust community for information verification. This ecosystem not only lowers the barriers to entry for virtual asset investment but also fosters a transparent and secure environment through blockchain technology. BEDR's commitment to decentralization extends to every aspect of its operations, ensuring that financial control and data ownership remain in the hands of its users.

With its innovative integration of AI and blockchain, BEDR is poised to lead the transition towards Web 3.0, where virtual assets are seamlessly intertwined with real-world applications. The platform's focus on regulatory compliance and security further solidifies its position as a reliable and forward-thinking solution in the blockchain space. As BEDR continues to evolve, it aims to expand its offerings, entering new markets and refining its technology to better serve its users and reshape the future of decentralized finance.

About BITBEDR Token

Based on ERC20, BITBEDR has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution of BITBEDR token includes allocations for development, marketing, team and advisors, reserves, and public sale, each receiving 20%, 15%, 10%, 20%, and 35% of the total supply respectively. The BITBEDR token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on April 25, 2024. Investors who are interested in BITBEDR can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

