In the competitive landscape of food delivery services, Orderific introduces a new application, DeliveryDart, aimed at enhancing the operational flexibility of food delivery drivers. Officially launched in Q1 2024, DeliveryDart allows drivers to set their own pricing, offering a novel approach to driver independence.

Orderific Announces Launch of DeliveryDart



Since its inception in 2019, Orderific has been active in the food and beverage sector, striving to innovate within the realms of restaurant technology. DeliveryDart continues this trend, focusing on providing drivers and fleet managers with tools that promote autonomy and potential business growth.

DeliveryDart - Empowering Drivers

DeliveryDart provides exceptional flexibility for drivers, allowing them not only to choose when and where they work but also to set their own pricing terms. This capability positions them as independent entrepreneurs within the industry. The platform also offers fleet managers tools to manage and grow their operations effectively.

Scarlett Abbott of Orderific comments, "With DeliveryDart, we aim to support the evolving needs of the modern food delivery workforce by offering more control over how they manage their work."

Industry Insights

Drivers and fleet managers are key stakeholders in the food delivery market, which is witnessing significant growth. Drivers, in particular, seek platforms that offer autonomy, fair compensation, and flexibility, elements that are often missing from traditional employment models in this sector. Fleet managers look for efficiency, scalability, and tools that can optimise logistics and reduce overheads.

DeliveryDart addresses these needs by enabling drivers to set their own prices and work schedules, thereby attracting a motivated and entrepreneurial workforce. Fleet managers benefit from streamlined operations that support business expansion, illustrating a dual advantage that aligns with broader market trends showing a projected increase in the global food delivery market value from $148.07 billion in 2023 to approximately $451.92 billion by 2032.

Availability and Future Plans

DeliveryDart is currently available in all regions where Orderific operates, including the EU, UAE, India, and the Philippines. Plans are underway to extend its reach, supporting an increasing number of drivers and fleet managers globally.

About Orderific

Founded in 2019, Orderific specialises in developing technological solutions for the restaurant and food delivery sectors. The company is dedicated to enhancing how food services operate, focusing on efficiency and empowering those involved in the delivery process.

For Additional Information

Journalists, clients, and potential app users interested in learning more about DeliveryDart by Orderific are encouraged to contact:

Contact Person: Scarlett Abbott

Email: pr@orderific.com

Website: https://orderific.com/

