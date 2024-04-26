

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following softer-than-expected GDP data, markets are looking forward to the PCE-data due on Friday morning for further cues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook. Upbeat corporate earning updates are supporting market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks also rallied. Asian shares finished mostly higher amidst a dovish pause by the Bank of Japan.



Dollar Index edged higher. Bond yields mostly declined. Crude oil prices gained amidst supply concerns. Gold rallied amidst softer-than-expected GDP data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies are moving mixed.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,144.00, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,089.60, up 0.82% Germany's DAX at 18,047.05, up 0.69% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,114.86, up 0.45% France's CAC 40 at 8,037.36, up 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,972.65, up 0.68% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,943.50, up 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,575.90, down 1.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,088.64, up 1.17% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,651.15, up 2.12%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0730, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2513, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 156.74, up 0.70% AUD/USD at 0.6533, up 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3658, up 0.02% Dollar Index at 105.66, up 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.691%, down 0.36% Germany at 2.6030%, down 0.80% France at 3.098%, down 0.77% U.K. at 4.3890%, up 0.46% Japan at 0.878%, down 4.57%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $89.36, up 0.39%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $83.89, up 0.38%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,359.60, up 0.73%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,459.64, up 1.25% Ethereum at $3,150.14, up 1.83% BNB at $604.67, down 0.60% Solana at $143.90, down 0.62% XRP at $0.5241, up 1.00%.



