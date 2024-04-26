

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New evidence from the World Health Organization shows the extensive overuse of antibiotics during Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, which may have exacerbated silent spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).



While only 8 percent of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 had bacterial co-infections requiring antibiotics, some 75 percent of patients have been treated with antibiotics 'just in case' they help. Antibiotic use ranged from 33 percent for patients in the Western Pacific Region, to 83 percent in the Eastern Mediterranean and the African Regions. Between 2020 and 2022, prescriptions decreased over time in Europe and the Americas, while they increased in Africa, the report says.



The study found that antibiotics with higher resistance potential were most frequently prescribed globally.



'When a patient requires antibiotics, the benefits often outweigh the risks associated with side effects or antibiotic resistance. However, when they are unnecessary, they offer no benefit while posing risks, and their use contributes to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance,' said Dr Silvia Bertagnolio, WHO Unit Head for Surveillance, Evidence and Laboratory Strengthening, Division for AMR.



'These data call for improvements in the rational use of antibiotics to minimize unnecessary negative consequences for patients and populations.'



Overall, antibiotic use did not improve clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19. But rather, it might create harm for people without bacterial infection, compared to those not receiving antibiotics.



