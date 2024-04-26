

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate increased at the start of the year, quarterly data from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.



The unemployment rate rose to 12.29 percent in the first quarter from 11.8 percent in the previous quarter.



The number of unemployed increased 117,000 to 2.98 million. Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 208,500.



At the same time, employment decreased by 139,700 from the previous quarter to 21.25 million.



Unemployment increased the most in services, which was up by 128,600. In industry, unemployment rose by 28,900 and construction posted an increase of 26,700. The figure was almost unchanged in the farm sector.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken