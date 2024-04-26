Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has secured equipment orders totaling $905,000.

Eight pieces of heavy equipment were ordered from customers in Utah, Massachusetts and the West Coast and will be shipping before the end of the Company's second quarter. The orders include the following equipment:

Caterpillar 988B Wheel Loader





Caterpillar Wheel Loader

Taylor Loaded Container Handler

Hyster Empty Container Handler (2)

ASV RT-135





ASV RT-135

JLG Telehandler





JLG Telehandler

Taylor TE-360L Forklift

Taylor TE-520M Forklift

AmeraMex International's management team will host the Company's year-end financial conference call on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from April 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time until May 10, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13746259.

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

